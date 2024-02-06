Are we moving forward or retreating in 2023?

So, a new year has, again, entered into our midst. What do we plan to do with this new beginning? Will we constantly reminisce about what happened last year? Perhaps we will expect good things to land on our doorsteps. Will good fortune visit us without any effort on our part, or is it often tempting to blame the bad on something or someone else? We may even expect God to make changes in our lives, to do it for us. We all, have different ideas about how we will approach this new beginning and make a new start.

Sometimes we walk through the door of the new year with a negative attitude, saying to ourselves, "I'm doing nothing because I never complete my resolutions anyway," or we may allow thoughts of the bad, that occurred last year, to impact our motivation to make the present a better one. We need to ask whether we are responsible for the outcome of our life, or does some mysterious, outside and unknown force, determine what happens. Maybe we believe that fate is in charge, and that it doesn't matter how much effort we exert--whatever will happen, will happen--and there's nothing we can do about it. Although, oftentimes, it seems that way, we can never give up and assume that attitude.

This year can be a wonderful year if we get behind the plough and continue walking, first, up one row and back down the other. During yesteryear, many people used a plow that was pulled by a horse with a person walking behind. The tiller had to keep his eyes focused toward the front. He knew if he kept his eyes focused toward the front, he would, eventually, finish his job. If it rained one day, he staunchly, cut his losses and pursued his goal of finishing the tilling, hopefully, the next day. The farmer must either continue working toward his aim or have no crop.