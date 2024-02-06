Are we getting too soft?

Years ago, I was watching the thoroughbred stallions when I got a call from an elderly gentleman who worked on the farm with me. He said he'd had an accident and was needing help. It was just down the road from the stud farm, so I helped him get his pickup out of the ditch and made sure he was OK and that he got home. A few days later I went to visit and check on him. He was married, no kids, and he was probably 70 or so. After visiting for a bit, I got up to leave when with tears in his eyes, he gave me his grandma's old chamber pot. I had never heard of such a thing. It was ceramic and probably dated back to the late 1800s. I was kind of awestruck. The only thing he asked was not to sell it.

Chamber pots or thunder pots have been around and used by mankind for thousands of years with the earliest examples from ancient Egypt dating back to the 1300s B.C. How they looked and what they are made of has changed, but everything else is the same. Some are made of tin or lead or pottery or ceramic or even stoneware. Most of the time the chamber pot was slid under the bed, or it sat next to the bed. A special piece of furniture called a commode was built to house the chamber pot and made to allow better or more comfortable use of it.

With the introduction of indoor flushing toilets, the chamber pot became almost useless. Back in the day the alternative to using the chamber pot was a long walk to the outhouse, say at least 100 feet or more. This wasn't a big deal except in the middle of the night, or when you was sick, or there was snow or ice, and on and on.