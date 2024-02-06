Are those flowers?

My photo here does not show the leaves/blades of the grass. It shows the actual flower heads of a special kind of grass known by several common names: wood oats, Indian wood oats, wild oats, spangle grass and even fishing grass.

I especially like the title "fishing grass." Use your imagination a little bit and the skinny arcing stem resembles a fishing pole with several lines hanging heavily with fish. The flower heads will turn to seed heads. Wood oats is native to eastern and central North America.