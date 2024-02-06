Are there any questions?

During our Sunday school promotion with the children's ministry, we had an event called, "Pop-Tarts with the Pastor." The children were served Pop-Tarts and given an opportunity to ask me questions about being a pastor. I was impressed by how thought-out the questions were. One question that caught me off guard was, "What is the most difficult part of being a pastor?"
We all complain about our jobs. However, my response was that the hardest part of my job is doing funerals for people I love. As I spoke, I was overwhelmed with emotion and tears began to flow. Less than a week before, I preached a funeral for one of our faithful teachers. In the busyness of ministry, I had not allowed myself to grieve his death. This was a teachable moment for me as well as the children.
As a student, I always learned by asking questions. When we do research, it is because we want to find answers. I do not know how it would be possible to learn in an environment where you are not permitted to ask questions.
Are you as concerned as I am about how our questions are being dismissed when it comes to our health and politics? If there is evidence that the government does not like, social media companies flag the articles. It does not matter how qualified the author, or how the research was conducted, or how evidence was gathered. We are not allowed to ask questions about those topics.
I have seen scientists testify to losing their jobs and, or academic positions for questioning the Theory of Evolution. We could say that there is academic freedom to believe what you want to believe, but there will be consequences if you openly disagree with the majority opinion.
Many Christians in corporate America are forced to espouse ideologies that are unrelated to their work and in conflict with their Christian faith. Those who openly question such demands are often demoted or terminated.
I enjoyed answering questions from children about my profession because I knew their motives were sincere. There are many situations in which people do not want to open themselves up to scrutiny.
How many times have we seen someone give an interview in which their answers spark controversy? There have been many cases where an author or a speaker is not allowed to give a presentation on a college campus because the students are unable to tolerate a different viewpoint.
Does God allow questions? If people struggle with what they read in the Bible, is it OK for them to question God. We learn by asking questions. God can handle our questions. However, God does not have to give an account of himself to us, Romans 9:20 says, "But who are you, O man, to answer back to God? Will what is molded say to its molder, 'Why have you made me like this?'"
At the same time James 1:5--6 tell us we can ask God for wisdom:
"If any of you lacks wisdom, let him ask God, who gives generously to all without reproach, and it will be given him. But let him ask in faith, with no doubting, for the one who doubts is like a wave of the sea that is driven and tossed by the wind."
All people are ultimately accountable to God, and we must answer for ourselves what we believe about Jesus. Our political representatives are supposed to be accountable to us. We must continue to ask questions and be informed. We should seek to elect men and women who will tell the truth and serve with transparency.
The Bible says you shall know the truth, and the truth shall set you free. We need to ask the right questions so that we can know we are right with God. We need to search the Scriptures for the answers. 1 John 5:13 says, "I write these things to you who believe in the name of the Son of God, that you may know that you have eternal life."
We learn by asking questions. Sometimes we learn about ourselves by answering questions.
