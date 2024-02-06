Apps help volunteers get excess food to the hungry

Food waste and hunger are two enormous problems that some nonprofit groups say can be addressed together by getting the extra food to the people who need it.

New apps are making that easier.

The USDA estimates that more than 30% of the food in America is wasted each year. Besides food waste at home, there is also a lot of commercial food waste: restaurants preparing more food than customers buy, and grocery stores ending up with perishables approaching their expiration dates.

To battle commercial food waste, "food rescue" groups use volunteers to pick up donated food and deliver it to nonprofits that feed the hungry.

"KFC is preparing chicken continuously, Chipotle is preparing food continuously. We rescue it while it's still hot and freeze it quickly," said Bill Reighard, founder and CEO of Food Donation Connection. The nonprofit has been battling food waste since 1992, coordinating donations from companies like Pizza Hut.

Another group, Feeding America, has built a nationwide network arranging regular pickups of surplus food from major grocery chains for delivery to more than 200 food banks.

Advocates say more and more people are volunteering, due to environmental concerns. Taking food that would be wasted to those in need is a good way to fight the despair and inaction that many people feel in the face of climate change and inequality, said Leah Lizarondo, co-founder of the nonprofit 412 Food Rescue, based in Pittsburgh.

"It's a step that you can take today," she said, "and it's very clear what your impact is. It's as clear as feeding someone that day."

Along with arranging food pickups from supermarkets, Lizarondo's nonprofit created an app called Food Rescue Hero that works almost like Uber or Lyft: People who are out in their cars can log in and see if any unwanted food is available at a nearby restaurant or store. They can volunteer on the spot to deliver it to a food pantry or soup kitchen.