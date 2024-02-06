Appreciate what you have before it's too late

I learned another lesson from a person who served a prison term. During a conversation he shared with me that one never wanted to go there. "It was very hard on me." He said, "There's nothing as terrible as being separated from your loved ones." He failed to notice or appreciate them until he was left to his own devices, to create a life completely foreign to him. He was lonely and felt it was too late. Why had he not recognized and appreciated their presence before?

I look around my home and think how fortunate I am to have a place to lay my head -- warmth in the cold and air-conditioning in the heat. Ah, how fortunate I am. Take time to relish and give thanks for what you have.

Have you given thanks that your legs, arms, hands, and other parts of your body are healthy? I recently incurred some minor injuries because I was careless. I had a sprained ankle and wrist. Those types of frailties seem insignificant, but when you still have to perform your activities, they can be quite traumatic. At the time, I wondered if I would ever be able to use my wrists again or walk correctly without pain.

I, now, am almost back to normal, but I appreciate being able to move my hands, and walk too, without pain. I'm thankful for all the parts of my body. I think, God, was teaching me to notice my, seemingly, good health rather than take it for granted. I give thanks constantly for everything, even breathing well.

We, so often believe we will visit someone, or do a good deed for them--tomorrow. But do we? Finally the days turn into weeks and the weeks into months and so forth. Then, you read or hear they've died. It's too late to show you care, and add joy to their lives. You've waited too long.

A young girl was admitted to a behavioral facility. Not for criminal activity, but because of unacceptable behavior that her parent's couldn't control. As she lived and learned at the center, she learned compassion for other people and began to appreciate what he had, at home. Naturally, she was exceedingly lonely and depressed for a while. As time went on, though, the girl saw the dangers to herself and the heartache, she had caused to other people.She hadn't recognized what a fantastic environment she had lived in.

The young women will benefit from her experience, but, it could have been, "too late." It's true that, more often than not we, fail to notice what we've got, until it's gone!