By Paul Schnare

Brrrrrrrrrr!!!!

It still feels cold outside to me. I know the temperatures are getting warmer, but I haven't thawed out yet from last week's freeze.

If you are feeling the same way, think about all of those landscape plants around your home, business, school or park. I am sure that they would like to see temperatures climb a little so that they can shake off the cold and start growing again this spring.

When you and I get cold, we put on more clothes, go inside where it is warm, or do a lot of exercises to keep active and warm. Unfortunately, plants can't go inside, put on clothes or boots, or exercise. They have to endure the elements.

Some of your landscape plants may have branches and roots frozen past the point of recovery. There may be some damaged bark. With these thoughts in mind, I would like to suggest some things you can do to help plants make a full recovery.

Sometime in late February or early March, plan on helping those landscape plants with a fertilizer that encourages good root development. If a plant has been damaged from the cold, a healthy root system is a must for recovery. Use a fertilizer high in phosphorous, such as 11-15-11 or 9-13-7. The middle number is phosphorous, which is higher than the first number, nitrogen. These unbalanced fertilizers will encourage root development for the potentially damaged plants. Actively growing roots are essential for plant health.