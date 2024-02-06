Applications being accepted for RN scholarship

Applications are being accepted for the Ruth A. Buckhannon Memorial RN Scholarship, to be awarded to a 2024 graduating senior of a Scott County public high school who plans to become a registered nurse. Deadline is April 19. Darla Buckhannon said this is the 18th year for the $4,000 scholarship set up by her and her three sisters in loving memory of their mother. Guidelines and applications for the scholarship are available from your high school counselor or Charon Shy, Chaffee High School counselor, (573) 887-3226.