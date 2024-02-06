Apple with an attitude

What you see here are crabapples I photographed recently while it was raining. Why they are called crabapples is anybody's guess. Maybe the sour taste is why.

Crabapple trees are little more than bushes, and their fruits are tiny, but they are the source from which domesticated apple trees came from. There are over 30 different kinds of crabapple trees. Many have been hybridized, will bloom profusely and may look nice in the corner of your yard.