Apple to expand into speaker market with HomePod

SAN FRANCISCO -- Apple is finally ready to launch its attempt to compete with the internet-connected speakers made by Amazon and Google with the release of its long-awaited HomePod.

Pre-orders for the HomePod will begin Friday in the U.S, U.K. and Australia, two weeks before the speaker goes on sale in stores for $349.

Apple had intended to release the HomePod last month during the holiday shopping season, but delayed its debut to refine the product.