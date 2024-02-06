Apple time!

In Southeast Missouri the season for apple picking extends from about mid summer through about mid autumn. Each kind of apple tree has a specific name, and its fruit will ripen within a certain timeframe.

On Oct. 9, I visited a local orchard and took this photo of ripe apples hanging on an Aztec Fugi apple tree. I think it is a good idea to support local businesses, including orchards when possible. Picking the apples you take home is a fun activity to do with children of all ages.