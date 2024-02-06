Apple time!

One of the world's best loved fruits is the apple. Apple trees originated in Asia and were first cultivated there about 1,000 years ago. From a humble beginning the apple tree has been developed over time so much so that today there are over 7,000 different kinds of them. Today apples are grown on most continents of the world.
In Southeast Missouri the season for apple picking extends from about mid summer through about mid autumn. Each kind of apple tree has a specific name, and its fruit will ripen within a certain timeframe.
On Oct. 9, I visited a local orchard and took this photo of ripe apples hanging on an Aztec Fugi apple tree. I think it is a good idea to support local businesses, including orchards when possible. Picking the apples you take home is a fun activity to do with children of all ages.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.