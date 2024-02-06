All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesOctober 21, 2023

Apple time!

One of the world's best loved fruits is the apple. Apple trees originated in Asia and were first cultivated there about 1,000 years ago. From a humble beginning the apple tree has been developed over time so much so that today there are over 7,000 different kinds of them. Today apples are grown on most continents of the world...

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

One of the world's best loved fruits is the apple. Apple trees originated in Asia and were first cultivated there about 1,000 years ago. From a humble beginning the apple tree has been developed over time so much so that today there are over 7,000 different kinds of them. Today apples are grown on most continents of the world.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

In Southeast Missouri the season for apple picking extends from about mid summer through about mid autumn. Each kind of apple tree has a specific name, and its fruit will ripen within a certain timeframe.

On Oct. 9, I visited a local orchard and took this photo of ripe apples hanging on an Aztec Fugi apple tree. I think it is a good idea to support local businesses, including orchards when possible. Picking the apples you take home is a fun activity to do with children of all ages.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
CommunityOct. 28
Get ready for a spooky night at the Lutheran Home's trunk-or...
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Cha...
CommunityOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
FeaturesJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy