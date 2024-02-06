Apple and Google are rolling out dozens of new emojis, including cute critters but also expanding the number of images of human diversity.

The announcement coincided with Wednesday's World Emoji Day.

Apple Inc. is releasing new variants of its holding hands emoji allowing people to pick any combination of skin tone and gender, 75 possible combinations in all. There are also wheelchairs, prosthetic arms and legs, as well as a new guide dog and an ear with a hearing aid.