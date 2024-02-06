All sections
FeaturesJuly 18, 2019

Apple, Google continue inclusive push with new emojis due out in the fall

Apple and Google are rolling out dozens of new emojis, including cute critters but also expanding the number of images of human diversity. The announcement coincided with Wednesday's World Emoji Day. Apple Inc. is releasing new variants of its holding hands emoji allowing people to pick any combination of skin tone and gender, 75 possible combinations in all. There are also wheelchairs, prosthetic arms and legs, as well as a new guide dog and an ear with a hearing aid...

Associated Press

Apple and Google are rolling out dozens of new emojis, including cute critters but also expanding the number of images of human diversity.

The announcement coincided with Wednesday's World Emoji Day.

Apple Inc. is releasing new variants of its holding hands emoji allowing people to pick any combination of skin tone and gender, 75 possible combinations in all. There are also wheelchairs, prosthetic arms and legs, as well as a new guide dog and an ear with a hearing aid.

And then there's the sloth, the flamingo, the skunk, the orangutan, as well as a new yawning emoji.

New emojis routinely pop up every year. Earlier this year the Unicode Consortium approved 71 new variations of emoji for couples of color.

Apple said its new emojis will be available in the fall with a free software update for the iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch.

