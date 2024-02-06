Apple brandy and cider mix with vinegar for a fall cocktail

Most seasons have a signature cocktail. We drink fresh and fruity in the summer, brown and brooding in the winter. But what do we drink in the fall, other than apple cider? Apple-cider cocktails. Specifically, this Cortland Jab.

This recipe features some of the season's favorite flavors, with a special ingredient that may be new to you. Before we even get to the shrub, though, we add just enough apple brandy to make it count, fresh apple cider (often produced with sweet Cortland apples, hence the name), and a splash of hard apple cider. Fermented ciders are gaining popularity, and though there are delicious national varieties, we bet there is one made in your neck of the woods.

We've used cranberries in this shrub, because who doesn't love the classic cran-apple flavor combination? But shrubs are the perfect way to use imperfect fruit of any variety. Eat the best raspberries, blackberries and apricots that you can find, then take the bruised, weirdly-shaped, and hopefully half-the-price quarts and cook them down to make your shrub. Use one fruit or mix and match for your favorite flavor pairings.

You may be wondering why this cocktail is called a jab. Well, here in the Hudson Valley, apple-cider punches are popular party drinks. But since this cocktail has a higher alcohol content than the average punch, it calls for a smaller serving -- which makes it less like a punch, and more like a quick jab. If you like your drinks on the gentle side, stir your shrub with fresh apple cider and a bit of ginger ale for a refreshing Cortland Caress.

Cortland Jab

Servings: 1.

Start to finish: 35 minutes

1 1/2 ounces (3 tablespoons) apple brandy

3/4 ounce (1 1/2 tablespoons) Cranberry Shrub (recipe follows)

3/4 ounce (1 1/2 tablespoons) apple cider

2 dashes cardamom, orange or aromatic bitters

2 ounces (1/4 cup) sparkling hard apple cider

Cranberries, as needed for garnish

Orange peel, as needed for garnish

In a mixing glass, combine the brandy, shrub, cider and bitters, and add ice. Stir until chilled, about 50 rotations.