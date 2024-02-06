Apple brandy and cider mix with vinegar for a fall cocktail

Most seasons have a signature cocktail. We drink fresh and fruity in the summer, brown and brooding in the winter. But what do we drink in the fall, other than apple cider? Apple-cider cocktails. Specifically, this Cortland Jab.
This recipe features some of the season's favorite flavors, with a special ingredient that may be new to you. Before we even get to the shrub, though, we add just enough apple brandy to make it count, fresh apple cider (often produced with sweet Cortland apples, hence the name), and a splash of hard apple cider. Fermented ciders are gaining popularity, and though there are delicious national varieties, we bet there is one made in your neck of the woods.
We've used cranberries in this shrub, because who doesn't love the classic cran-apple flavor combination? But shrubs are the perfect way to use imperfect fruit of any variety. Eat the best raspberries, blackberries and apricots that you can find, then take the bruised, weirdly-shaped, and hopefully half-the-price quarts and cook them down to make your shrub. Use one fruit or mix and match for your favorite flavor pairings.
You may be wondering why this cocktail is called a jab. Well, here in the Hudson Valley, apple-cider punches are popular party drinks. But since this cocktail has a higher alcohol content than the average punch, it calls for a smaller serving -- which makes it less like a punch, and more like a quick jab. If you like your drinks on the gentle side, stir your shrub with fresh apple cider and a bit of ginger ale for a refreshing Cortland Caress.
Servings: 1.
Start to finish: 35 minutes
In a mixing glass, combine the brandy, shrub, cider and bitters, and add ice. Stir until chilled, about 50 rotations.
Strain into a rocks glass over large ice cubes and top with the sparkling cider. Garnish with cranberries and orange peel.
Makes about 3 cups (about 32 servings)
Combine the water, cranberries and maple syrup in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Simmer until the cranberries have burst and are soft, about 20 minutes. Strain through a fine mesh sieve, pushing the cranberries to release all of the juices.
Add the vinegar to the strained juice and stir to combine. Transfer to a jar or bottle. The shrub will keep in the refrigerator from 2 to 3 months.
Nutrition information per serving of the jab: 152 calories; 0 calories from fat; 0 g fat (0 g saturated; 0 g trans fats); 0 mg cholesterol; 9 mg sodium; 14 g carbohydrate; 0 g fiber; 13 g sugar; 0 g protein.
Nutrition information per serving of the shrub: 21 calories; 0 calories from fat; 0 g fat (0 g saturated; 0 g trans fats); 0 mg cholesterol; 1 mg sodium; 5 g carbohydrate; 0 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 0 g protein.
This article was provided to The Associated Press by The Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York.
