Appetizers and snacks for your party

Christmastime is here! If you are putting together a last-minute party or even something for the new year weekend, these recipes may help you plan the menu. After a big Christmas dinner, it is nice to have appetizers for the day after snacks or for after Christmas parties.
Today I have pulled together several recipes that we enjoy and some I am eager to try.
As we pause to celebrate the birth of Jesus, may you be filled with the joy of Christmas and find it deeply meaningful. Merry Christmas!
This recipe is good for a brunch or as an appetizer at a party. Very easy but full of flavor. Did someone say Bacon?
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Cook bacon and set aside. You can use real bacon bits in this recipe for convenience but three or four strips of bacon will work fine. Don't overcook, as you will be baking this so it will crisp up. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and spray with cooking spray.
Roll out crescent rolls on parchment paper and pinch together any edges. Take a fork and prick crescent rolls all over. Next spread on maple syrup, using a pastry brush to spread it evenly. Top maple syrup with brown sugar. Spread pecans, bacon and dried cranberries evenly over dough. Sprinkle with cinnamon. Bake for 22 to 25 minutes. Let cool and cut into slices. Bread will be crispy! Serves four to six.
Source: thesouthernladycooks.com/bacon-cranberry-crack/?fbclid=IwAR01om5v0CNj24MbmoOPWhouR8s7h3rDCRrM8SZCZYI1BqRaG-eaEUd_YlE
This cheese ball has a rich ranch flavor and lots of delicious sharp cheddar cheese.
Topping:
Combine cream cheese, sour cream, and Ranch seasoning mix in a mixing bowl. Beat with an electric mixer until completely smooth.
Add minced chives, minced parsley, and shredded sharp cheddar cheese to the bowl. Use a rubber spatula to mix everything very well, until all is evenly incorporated.
Cover a deep soup bowl with a large piece of plastic wrap and transfer the cheese mixture into it. Bring all edges of saran wrap together and twist. Make sure the ball is tightly wrapped and shape it into an even ball.
Refrigerate for at least two hours before coating it. (The cheese ball can be refrigerated overnight if needed.)
To easily crush whole almonds, place them into a zip-lock bag and use a meat tenderizer to crush almonds. Get some stress out but don't crush them too much or you will end up with nothing but crumbs.
Combine crushed almonds and parsley together and spread them out on a large cutting board.
Unwrap cheese ball and roll it in the crushed almond mixture.
Serve with your favorite crackers.
Source: willcookforsmiles.com/ranch-cheddar-cheese-ball/
Cranberry Pecan Cream Cheese Pinwheels are so flavorful and festive, they will make a perfect appetizer for your holiday party!
Combine softened cream cheese, chopped pecans, chopped dried cranberries, and minced fresh rosemary in a mixing bowl.
Make sure to cut the rind off the Brie and just add the soft, creamy cheese to the mixing bowl with the other ingredients. Mix everything together with a mixer until smooth and completely blended.
Warm up tortillas for a few seconds in a microwave if they are cold. That way, they will be much easier to roll and won't crack. Brush each tortilla with a thin layer of maple syrup.
Divide the filling into four equal amounts (you can use a scale if you want to be precise). Spread the even amount of filling all over each tortilla in an even layer, leaving about 1/4-1/2 inch uncovered around the edges.
Roll up the tortilla and gently press all over. Place the roll seam down.
Cut across the roll with a serrated knife to create pinwheels that are between 1/2 and 1 inch thick. Stack them in a serving dish and serve!
Note: Need to make them ahead? These are cold pinwheels, so they are perfectly fine to make ahead of time. Roll up the tortillas with the filling as per the recipe but don't cut them. Wrap each one air-tight with some plastic wrap and refrigerate. You can make them a day ahead but not much longer or tortillas will get too soft and soggy.
Source: willcookforsmiles.com/cranberry-pecan-cream-cheese-pinwheels/
Easy, amazing, creamy crab dip made with lump crab meat, cream cheese, Parmesan cheese and baked to perfection.
Take crab meat out of the jar and into a bowl. Look through the meat thoroughly to make sure there are no pieces of shell left behind.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and lightly grease a baking dish.
Combine all the ingredients, except for the 1/2 cup of shaved Parmesan cheese meant for topping, in a mixing bowl and mix thoroughly.
Transfer the mixture into the baking dish, spread it evenly, and top with the rest of the Parmesan cheese.
Bake for 18 to 20 minutes.To make the cheese more golden on top, turn on the broiler for a few seconds if needed.
Source: willcookforsmiles.com/hot-crab-dip/
Super creamy and warm Brie is simply cooked in a skillet until bubbly, then smothered with a delicious topping made of pecans, honey, and fresh rosemary.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Place the Brie in it's side and carefully, slice the top rind off. Don't slice too deep so you just take off the rind. Only take off the top, not the rest of the rind.
In a small skillet, 5 to 6 inches, melt butter over medium heat and add pecans. Stir and let pecans toast for a few minutes.
Stir in rosemary and take off heat. Add honey, stir, and take the topping out of the skillet.
Wipe the skillet (or honey residue will burn) and place the Brie into the skillet.
Bake Brie in the skillet for 20-25 minutes, until completely soft and starting to bubble.
Take the skillet out of the oven and immediately top the Brie off with the pecan and honey mixture.
Serve the warm Brie in the skillet. (Be careful while the skillet is hot.)
Source: willcookforsmiles.com/baked-brie-in-a-skillet/
This hot dip is made with Gruyere cheese, sauteed mushrooms and leek, and cream cheese.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and prepare a baking dish by lightly greasing it. If using a cast iron baking dish, make sure it's well seasoned or lightly rub it with some oil.
Preheat a medium saute pan over medium-high heat. Add vegetable oil.
Cut off the dark green leaves off the leek and the very bottom by the roots, discard what you cut off or save it for making homemade vegetable stock. Wash the leeks and cut them length-wise in half. Slice each leek half lengthwise into thin strips and then cut it across the width. This will create a small dice.
Wash and slice mushrooms as thin as you can. Set aside.
Add diced leek to the pre-heated saute pan and cook for a couple of minutes. Add sliced mushrooms. Season with some salt and pepper and mix well. Saute until leek and mushrooms are nicely browned.
Meanwhile, combine cream cheese and sour cream in a mixing bowl. Beat with a mixer until smooth.
Grate Gruyere cheese and add 3/4 of it to the cream cheese. Mix well.
Add cooked mushrooms and leek to the cheese mixture. (You can leave some of the mushroom and leek mixture for topping later.) Mix well. Season with a little more salt and pepper. Transfer the dip mixture into a baking dish and spread it evenly. Top off with remaining grated Gruyere cheese.
Bake for 15-17 minutes. (Top off with some mushroom and leek mixture if you want.)
Serve warm.
Source: willcookforsmiles.com/mushroom-leek-gruyere-cheese-dip/#recipe
These scallops is a wonderful flavor combination between the salty bacon, the sweet and savory seasoning on the scallops, and slightly sweet natural flavor of scallops.
Note: depending on the size and type of bacon you choose and the size of scallops, it would take 1/2-1 slice of bacon per sea scallop. It's impossible to tell exactly how much you will need because sizes of each scallop varies as well and bacon. It's best to err of the side of having some bacon leftover that you can use somewhere else than not have enough.
Prepare bacon: Preheat the oven to 400 degrees, line a rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil for easy clean-up, and fit a wire rack inside the baking sheet. Lightly grease the wire rack and place slices of bacon on it side by side. Bake bacon until more than half way done but not crispy. Depending on the bacon, it will take 7-10 minutes.
Take the bacon out and let it cool a little until easy to handle.
Prepare scallops: Pat scallops dry with a paper towel and season with salt, pepper, and garlic powder all over. Sprinkle each scallop with brown sugar on all the sides as well.
Wrap a slice of bacon around each scallop around the side and stick a toothpick through bacon and scallop to secure it. If there is a pretty long piece of bacon left sticking out, you can cut it off. (You can dice and sear cutoff pieces of bacon and use it as a garnish somewhere.)
Turn on the broiler and make sure that the rack is about 6-inches away from the top. If you have an option for high broil or low broil, it's best to use low if the scallops are large.
Place wrapped scallops onto the wire rack and cook them under the broiler for 6-8 minutes, flipping them half way through. You want the bacon to crisp up and scallops to be opaque throughout.
Source: willcookforsmiles.com/bacon-wrapped-scallops/#recipe
Amazing creamy, cheesy dip made with lump crab meat, artichoke hearts, and lots of cheese.
Topping:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and lightly grease a baking dish. (I.5 or 2 quart baking dish will be fine.)
Combine cream cheese, mayo, sour cream, Dijon mustard, Worcestershire sauce, and salt in a mixing bowl. Beat with electric mixer until all combined and smooth. Stir in shredded (or grated) Monterrey Jack cheese and mozzarella cheese until evenly incorporated.
Go through lump crab meat to make sure there are no shell pieces. Drain and squeeze artichoke hearts. Dice artichoke hearts. Add crab meat and diced artichoke hearts to the cheese mixture and mix until evenly incorporated.
Spread dip mixture in the baking dish evenly.
For crumb topping: pulse Ritz crackers in a blender until it's just crumbs. Mix crackers with melted butter evenly. Spread crumb topping all over the top of dip.
Bake for 20 minutes, until bubbly around the edges.
Source: willcookforsmiles.com/creamy-crab-and-artichoke-dip/
These stuffed mushrooms are a piece of food heaven with a perfect combination of cream cheese, herbs, claw or lump crab meat, and grated Parmesan cheese.
Filling:
Topping:
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees and lightly grease a baking dish.
Rinse whole mushrooms under cold water and pat them dry with a paper towel. Carefully pop off the mushrooms stems, right where it connects to the cap.
Preheat a saute pan and 1 tablespoon of olive oil on medium high heat. Saute diced mushroom stems and diced onion until starting to caramelize. Press garlic into the onion/mushroom mixture and saute just until fragrant. Add cooked veggies into a mixing bowl.
Sift through the crab meat thoroughly with your fingers to make sure there are no pieces of shells accidentally left behind and add crab meat to the mixing bowl.
Add all remaining ingredients for the filling to the mixing bowl and mix very well until all combined.
Set mushroom caps in a slightly greased baking dish, cup up. Generously fill each cap with stuffing mixture, pressing down lightly with your finger to fit a little bit more.
Sprinkle with some grated Parmesan cheese over the top of stuffed mushrooms. Bake stuffed mushrooms for about 20 minutes (about 25 for larger mushrooms).
Source: willcookforsmiles.com/crab-stuffed-mushrooms/#recipe
These pinwheels are easily made with ham, salami, pepperoni, herbs, and mozzarella cheese all rolled into pizza dough and baked to golden perfection.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees and grease a 12-cup muffin pan.
Take pizza dough out onto a lightly greased surface. (You can use silicone baking mat to easily prepare the pinwheels.)
Gently stretch or roll out the dough into a rectangle that's about 12Ã—15 inches. (Canned dough already comes as a rectangle.)
Combine oil, vinegar, parsley, oregano, salt, and crushed red pepper flakes in a small bowl and whisk together. Brush pizza dough surface with the mixture leaving about 1/2 inch on one long edge un-brushes. That will be the seal edge.
Layer ham, salami, and pepperoni in one even layer, covering the surface of the dough but still leaving that one 1/2 inch edge for sealing. Spread mozzarella over the top of meat, evenly.
Roll everything together on the long side starting with the covered edge and ending with the edge that was left uncovered. Gently press on the roll all over and make sure the edge is sealed well. Place the roll seam down.
Cut across the roll with a serrated knife to create pinwheels that are about an inch thick.
Place each pinwheel into a muffin cup, cut side up.
Bake for 18-20 minutes, until golden brown.
Source: willcookforsmiles.com/italian-sub-pinwheels/#recipe
This recipe for a Pineapple Cheese Ball with Ham will be a hit at your next gathering.
Combine chopped ham, green pepper, celery, onion, salt and drained pineapple in a bowl. Mix well with spoon and add 1/2 cup chopped nuts. Mix cream cheese with a mixer and fold in other ingredients with a spoon. Use your hands to shape into two round balls. Cover with saran wrap and refrigerate for a couple hours. Remove from fridge and roll in chopped nuts. Serve with your favorite crackers. This makes 2 good sized cheese balls. Each one feeds 6 to 8 people.
Note: If freezing, don't roll in the nuts. Wrap in saran wrap, then put in freezer bag and freeze. Roll in nuts once thawed.
Source: thesouthernladycooks.com/pineapple-cheese-ball-ham/?fbclid=IwAR1mdYZTac_I-mpzYMaHtoEv-wmtpXAeRPH3pexywD_i9IYPDgTgKNIza-A
These stuffed mushrooms are made with a mixture of Italian sausage, cream cheese, Mozzarella cheese, and some garlic and parsley for more flavor.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Wash mushrooms and carefully take off the stems. Toss mushroom caps lightly in olive oil and set aside. (Save stems.)
Preheat a medium cooking pan over medium heat, add a little oil and cook sausage, breaking it apart as much as possible.
Dice mushroom stems and add them to the sausage about half way through cooking. Cook until sausage is done.
In a mixing bowl, combine cooked sausage, cream cheese, pressed garlic, parsley, salt, pepper, and Mozzarella cheese and mix until all is evenly incorporated.
Stuff each mushroom cap with some of the filling, pressing it in gently and add enough to have a dome on top. Place mushroom caps in a lightly greased baking dish.
Sprinkle with a little more cheese and parsley on top and bake for 20-22 minutes. (Time will slightly depend on the size of mushrooms by 2-4 minutes.)
Source: willcookforsmiles.com/sausage-stuffed-mushrooms/
These snack bites are made with flaky puff pastry and cheesy mushroom mixture.
Thaw pastry sheets and lay them on a large cutting board.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees and grease a muffin pan. (24-cup muffin pan or 2 of the 12-cup ones.)
Preheat a large cooking pan over medium-high heat. Add oil.
Dice onion and garlic and saute until onion is transparent. Dice mushrooms and add them to the pan. Season with some salt. Saute over medium-high heat until done. Drain off liquid and transfer mushrooms to the mixing bowl.
Let mushrooms cool a little bit and then, mix in grated white cheddar cheese. Mix well.
Roll puff pastry a little bit (just a little) and cut the sheets into 9 squares each. Place each square into the muffin cup, forming a little cup out of the pastry square.
Fill each pastry square with about 1 1/2 tablespoons of mushroom cheese mixture.
Bake for 15-17 minutes, until pastry is golden-brown.
Source: willcookforsmiles.com/mushroom-cheese-puff-bites/#recipe
Incredibly delicious stuffed mushrooms, made with a flavorful mixture of crispy bacon, spinach and Italian cheese mix.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Wash mushrooms and carefully take off the stems. Toss mushrooms lightly in olive oil and set aside.
Preheat a small cooking pan and 1 tbsp of olive oil on medium heat. Chop spinach and add it to the pan. Cook covered over medium heat until almost cooked. Mince garlic and add it to spinach. Dice bacon strips and add it to spinach as well. Mix well and cook until spinach is done. Take off heat.
In a medium mixing bowl, combine cream cheese, bread crumbs, cheese mix, egg, salt and pepper. Mix very well until all combined.
Add spinach and bacon to the cheese mixture. Mix until evenly incorporated.
Place mushroom cups into a baking dish. Carefully fill mushroom cups with cheese mixture pressing down lightly with your finger to fit a little bit more. Sprinkle each stuffed mushroom with a little bit of cheese and bacon.
Bake about 17-20 minutes.
Source: willcookforsmiles.com/bacon-spinach-and-four-cheese-stuffed-mushrooms/
This Maryland crab dip recipe is one of my favorite appetizers. I've been eating blue crabs all my life, and this is a recipe from years of eating crab dip!
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Mix softened cream cheese with mayonnaise, Old Bay Seasoning, and dry mustard in a large bowl with an electric mixer until smooth. Gently fold in lump crab meat being careful not to break up the lumps. Spoon dip into an oven safe dish. Sprinkle with cheeses. Sprinkle with extra Old Bay Seasoning.
Bake for 30 minutes. Brown slightly under broiler on low.
Optional: Top with sliced green onions.
Serve the crab dip with crackers, tortilla chips, or a baguette sliced and toasted.
Notes: Lump crab can be pricey, but it really does make a difference in the flavor. If you really can't pay that much for crab meat, the regular variety will work.
Make sure to use a block of cream cheese and not a spread, and allow it to come to room temperature before mixing.
To save calories, you can absolutely use light mayo and Neufchatel (light) cream cheese. I almost always use a lighter version if it's available and the taste is as good!
Source: kellystilwell.com/maryland-crab-dip-recipe/?fbclid=IwAR1tIAHVQsZ5g9Lzjg7kjTmouen1Ghz2SpJKszqFBmvzz-oTKf_SaOLWDTE#recipe
Have a great week, and until next time, Happy cooking and Merry Christmas!
