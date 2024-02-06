Appetizers and snacks for your party

Christmastime is here! If you are putting together a last-minute party or even something for the new year weekend, these recipes may help you plan the menu. After a big Christmas dinner, it is nice to have appetizers for the day after snacks or for after Christmas parties.

Today I have pulled together several recipes that we enjoy and some I am eager to try.

As we pause to celebrate the birth of Jesus, may you be filled with the joy of Christmas and find it deeply meaningful. Merry Christmas!

Bacon Cranberry Crack

This recipe is good for a brunch or as an appetizer at a party. Very easy but full of flavor. Did someone say Bacon?

1 tube of crescent rolls

1/3 cup of bacon chopped (can use real bacon bits)

1/3 cup of maple syrup

1/3 cup of brown sugar

1/3 cup of pecans chopped

1/3 cup of dried cranberries

1 teaspoon of cinnamon

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Cook bacon and set aside. You can use real bacon bits in this recipe for convenience but three or four strips of bacon will work fine. Don't overcook, as you will be baking this so it will crisp up. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and spray with cooking spray.

Roll out crescent rolls on parchment paper and pinch together any edges. Take a fork and prick crescent rolls all over. Next spread on maple syrup, using a pastry brush to spread it evenly. Top maple syrup with brown sugar. Spread pecans, bacon and dried cranberries evenly over dough. Sprinkle with cinnamon. Bake for 22 to 25 minutes. Let cool and cut into slices. Bread will be crispy! Serves four to six.

Source: thesouthernladycooks.com/bacon-cranberry-crack/?fbclid=IwAR01om5v0CNj24MbmoOPWhouR8s7h3rDCRrM8SZCZYI1BqRaG-eaEUd_YlE

Ranch Cheddar Cheese Ball

This cheese ball has a rich ranch flavor and lots of delicious sharp cheddar cheese.

16 ounces cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup sour cream

1 ounce Ranch seasoning mix (1 packet)

3 tablespoons minced chives

2 tablespoons minced parsley

1 1/2 cups shredded Westminster sharp cheddar cheese

Topping:

1 1/4 cups lightly salted almonds

2 tablespoons minced parsley

Combine cream cheese, sour cream, and Ranch seasoning mix in a mixing bowl. Beat with an electric mixer until completely smooth.

Add minced chives, minced parsley, and shredded sharp cheddar cheese to the bowl. Use a rubber spatula to mix everything very well, until all is evenly incorporated.

Cover a deep soup bowl with a large piece of plastic wrap and transfer the cheese mixture into it. Bring all edges of saran wrap together and twist. Make sure the ball is tightly wrapped and shape it into an even ball.

Refrigerate for at least two hours before coating it. (The cheese ball can be refrigerated overnight if needed.)

To easily crush whole almonds, place them into a zip-lock bag and use a meat tenderizer to crush almonds. Get some stress out but don't crush them too much or you will end up with nothing but crumbs.

Combine crushed almonds and parsley together and spread them out on a large cutting board.

Unwrap cheese ball and roll it in the crushed almond mixture.

Serve with your favorite crackers.

Source: willcookforsmiles.com/ranch-cheddar-cheese-ball/

Cranberry Pecan Cream Cheese Pinwheels

Cranberry Pecan Cream Cheese Pinwheels are so flavorful and festive, they will make a perfect appetizer for your holiday party!

4 large, burrito-sized, flour tortillas

16 ounces cream cheese, softened

5.5 ounce Brie cheese, rind removed

1 cup chopped pecans

1 cup dried cranberries chopped

2 teaspoons fresh minced rosemary

3 tablespoons maple syrup

Combine softened cream cheese, chopped pecans, chopped dried cranberries, and minced fresh rosemary in a mixing bowl.

Make sure to cut the rind off the Brie and just add the soft, creamy cheese to the mixing bowl with the other ingredients. Mix everything together with a mixer until smooth and completely blended.

Warm up tortillas for a few seconds in a microwave if they are cold. That way, they will be much easier to roll and won't crack. Brush each tortilla with a thin layer of maple syrup.

Divide the filling into four equal amounts (you can use a scale if you want to be precise). Spread the even amount of filling all over each tortilla in an even layer, leaving about 1/4-1/2 inch uncovered around the edges.

Roll up the tortilla and gently press all over. Place the roll seam down.

Cut across the roll with a serrated knife to create pinwheels that are between 1/2 and 1 inch thick. Stack them in a serving dish and serve!

Note: Need to make them ahead? These are cold pinwheels, so they are perfectly fine to make ahead of time. Roll up the tortillas with the filling as per the recipe but don't cut them. Wrap each one air-tight with some plastic wrap and refrigerate. You can make them a day ahead but not much longer or tortillas will get too soft and soggy.

Source: willcookforsmiles.com/cranberry-pecan-cream-cheese-pinwheels/

Hot Crab Dip

Easy, amazing, creamy crab dip made with lump crab meat, cream cheese, Parmesan cheese and baked to perfection.

8 ounces lump crab meat

4 ounces cream cheese, softened

1/4 cup sour cream

1/4 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons minced green onion

2 large garlic cloves, grated or minced

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1/2 cup shaved Parmesan cheese, to mix in

1/2 cup shaved Parmesan cheese, for topping

Salt

Fresh cracked pepper

Take crab meat out of the jar and into a bowl. Look through the meat thoroughly to make sure there are no pieces of shell left behind.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and lightly grease a baking dish.

Combine all the ingredients, except for the 1/2 cup of shaved Parmesan cheese meant for topping, in a mixing bowl and mix thoroughly.

Transfer the mixture into the baking dish, spread it evenly, and top with the rest of the Parmesan cheese.

Bake for 18 to 20 minutes.To make the cheese more golden on top, turn on the broiler for a few seconds if needed.

Source: willcookforsmiles.com/hot-crab-dip/

Baked Brie in a Skillet

Super creamy and warm Brie is simply cooked in a skillet until bubbly, then smothered with a delicious topping made of pecans, honey, and fresh rosemary.

1 Brie wheel, about 8 ounces, but can use size of choice

1/2 cup chopped pecans

1 tablespoon butter

1 teaspoon fresh minced rosemary

3 to 4 tablespoons honey

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Place the Brie in it's side and carefully, slice the top rind off. Don't slice too deep so you just take off the rind. Only take off the top, not the rest of the rind.

In a small skillet, 5 to 6 inches, melt butter over medium heat and add pecans. Stir and let pecans toast for a few minutes.

Stir in rosemary and take off heat. Add honey, stir, and take the topping out of the skillet.

Wipe the skillet (or honey residue will burn) and place the Brie into the skillet.

Bake Brie in the skillet for 20-25 minutes, until completely soft and starting to bubble.

Take the skillet out of the oven and immediately top the Brie off with the pecan and honey mixture.

Serve the warm Brie in the skillet. (Be careful while the skillet is hot.)

Source: willcookforsmiles.com/baked-brie-in-a-skillet/

Mushroom Leek and Gruyere Cheese Dip

This hot dip is made with Gruyere cheese, sauteed mushrooms and leek, and cream cheese.

8 ounces baby Bella mushrooms

1 large leek

1 tablespoon vegetable oil for cooking

Salt

Fresh cracked pepper

8 ounces cream cheese

1/4 cup sour cream

5 to 6 ounces Gruyere cheese block or wedge

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and prepare a baking dish by lightly greasing it. If using a cast iron baking dish, make sure it's well seasoned or lightly rub it with some oil.

Preheat a medium saute pan over medium-high heat. Add vegetable oil.

Cut off the dark green leaves off the leek and the very bottom by the roots, discard what you cut off or save it for making homemade vegetable stock. Wash the leeks and cut them length-wise in half. Slice each leek half lengthwise into thin strips and then cut it across the width. This will create a small dice.

Wash and slice mushrooms as thin as you can. Set aside.

Add diced leek to the pre-heated saute pan and cook for a couple of minutes. Add sliced mushrooms. Season with some salt and pepper and mix well. Saute until leek and mushrooms are nicely browned.

Meanwhile, combine cream cheese and sour cream in a mixing bowl. Beat with a mixer until smooth.

Grate Gruyere cheese and add 3/4 of it to the cream cheese. Mix well.

Add cooked mushrooms and leek to the cheese mixture. (You can leave some of the mushroom and leek mixture for topping later.) Mix well. Season with a little more salt and pepper. Transfer the dip mixture into a baking dish and spread it evenly. Top off with remaining grated Gruyere cheese.

Bake for 15-17 minutes. (Top off with some mushroom and leek mixture if you want.)

Serve warm.

Source: willcookforsmiles.com/mushroom-leek-gruyere-cheese-dip/#recipe

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

These scallops is a wonderful flavor combination between the salty bacon, the sweet and savory seasoning on the scallops, and slightly sweet natural flavor of scallops.

1 1/2 pounds sea scallops

1 pound thin sliced bacon, not thick cut

1 teaspoon garlic powder

3 tablespoons brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

Salt

Wooden toothpicks, for securing

Note: depending on the size and type of bacon you choose and the size of scallops, it would take 1/2-1 slice of bacon per sea scallop. It's impossible to tell exactly how much you will need because sizes of each scallop varies as well and bacon. It's best to err of the side of having some bacon leftover that you can use somewhere else than not have enough.

Prepare bacon: Preheat the oven to 400 degrees, line a rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil for easy clean-up, and fit a wire rack inside the baking sheet. Lightly grease the wire rack and place slices of bacon on it side by side. Bake bacon until more than half way done but not crispy. Depending on the bacon, it will take 7-10 minutes.

Take the bacon out and let it cool a little until easy to handle.

Prepare scallops: Pat scallops dry with a paper towel and season with salt, pepper, and garlic powder all over. Sprinkle each scallop with brown sugar on all the sides as well.

Wrap a slice of bacon around each scallop around the side and stick a toothpick through bacon and scallop to secure it. If there is a pretty long piece of bacon left sticking out, you can cut it off. (You can dice and sear cutoff pieces of bacon and use it as a garnish somewhere.)

Turn on the broiler and make sure that the rack is about 6-inches away from the top. If you have an option for high broil or low broil, it's best to use low if the scallops are large.

Place wrapped scallops onto the wire rack and cook them under the broiler for 6-8 minutes, flipping them half way through. You want the bacon to crisp up and scallops to be opaque throughout.

Source: willcookforsmiles.com/bacon-wrapped-scallops/#recipe

Crab and Artichoke Dip

Amazing creamy, cheesy dip made with lump crab meat, artichoke hearts, and lots of cheese.

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

1/4 cup sour cream

1/2 cup mayonnaise

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

Salt

4 ounces Monterrey Jack cheese

4 ounces Mozzarella cheese

6 ounces lump crab meat

14 ounces baby artichoke hearts canned, drained well and gently squeezed

Topping:

1/2 cup Ritz cracker crumbs (10-12 pulsed crackers)

2 tablespoons butter melted

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and lightly grease a baking dish. (I.5 or 2 quart baking dish will be fine.)

Combine cream cheese, mayo, sour cream, Dijon mustard, Worcestershire sauce, and salt in a mixing bowl. Beat with electric mixer until all combined and smooth. Stir in shredded (or grated) Monterrey Jack cheese and mozzarella cheese until evenly incorporated.