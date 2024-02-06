Appetizers and desserts for Thanksgiving

It is quite possible that Thanksgiving may be a little different this year for many families.
It may be that people do not feel comfortable gathering together in groups or maybe choose not to travel long distances.
Whatever your plans are this year for Thanksgiving, I hope it includes a few nice appetizers and a delicious dessert or two.
For today, I have chosen a few of each: appetizers and desserts, for your Thanksgiving buffet.
However you choose to spend the day, make it a good one!
Apple Cranberry Baked Brie is a delicious cheese appetizer loaded with brown sugar, maple syrup, pecans, and an apple cranberry compote.
Cheese:
Compote:
Additional Toppings:
Cheese: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease a 5-inch cast-iron skillet, or line a small baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.
Slice the top rind off the wheel of Brie, leaving rind on the bottom and sides. Place the Brie bottom side down in the skillet or on the pan and sprinkle with 1 tablespoon of light brown sugar.
Bake for 12 to 15 minutes until cheese is bubbly and soft.
Compote: Meanwhile, begin making the compote by whisking together the apple juice or cider, corn syrup, and 1 tablespoon light brown sugar in a small saucepan. Boil over high heat until reduced in half, about 5 to 7 minutes.
Add in 2 tablespoons of butter and stir until melted, then remove from heat.
Melt the other 2 tablespoons of butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the apple pieces and cook for 2 minutes, coat them with the butter and stirring occasionally.
Add in the cranberries and sugar and stir frequently until cranberries begin to pop, about 2 minutes.
Stir in the apple juice mixture and boil until reduced to a syrup consistency. Use the back of the spatula to squish the cranberries.
Spoon compote over the baked Brie and sprinkle with nuts and drizzle with maple syrup just before serving. Serve with toasted baguette slices or crackers.
Note: Compote can be made one day ahead of time, store in the fridge in an air-tight container. Warm up in the microwave before topping the Brie with it.
Pears make a good substitute for the apple.
More sugar can be added if desired.
Source: sugarandsoul.co/apple-cranberry-baked-brie-recipe/
This Pumpkin Punch is the ultimate Thanksgiving mockcocktail. With apple cider, real pumpkin, and cream soda you'll never believe how tasty this party punch can be. Such a unique and fun holiday drink recipe.
In a large pitcher, stir together the cider and pumpkin. Use a large whisk and stir until fully combined. If you'd like it to be extra smooth, you can pour through a cheesecloth or small wire mesh strainer, but we didn't find that necessary.
Stir in the cream soda and pumpkin pie spice. Add apple slices into pitcher and keep in fridge until ready to serve.
Serve cold topped with whipped cream or cool whip.
Source: www.thecookierookie.com/pumpkin-pie-punch/
Easiest cake to make and it tastes like Pecan Pie!
To prepare the cake: Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Mix the eggs, undrained crushed pineapple, flour, 1 cup granulated sugar, baking soda, salt, and 1 teaspoon of the vanilla together. Stir or mix with an electric mixer until just combined. Pour batter into one ungreased 9x13-inch baking pan.
Combine the light brown sugar and the chopped nuts. Sprinkle over the top of the cake batter.
Bake in preheated oven for 25 to 35 minutes or until cake tests done. To test doneness insert a wooden pick into the center of the cake. The cake is done when there are no crumbs or dry crumbs when you remove the pick. Remove cake from oven and pour topping over hot cake.
For the topping: In a small saucepan combine the butter, evaporated milk, remaining 1/2 cup granulated sugar, and 1 teaspoon vanilla. Cook over medium-low heat, stirring occasionally until the sugar is dissolved. Pour over hot cake and allow to soak into cake.
Serve warm or at room temperature.
Great served with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream.
Refrigerate leftovers in an airtight container. Cake will store for 3 to 4 days in the refrigerator.
Source: www.callmepmc.com/best-pecan-pie-cake/
Carmel Drizzle:
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Spray a 12-cup Bundt pan with cooking spray with flour.
Beat butter until creamy. Add sugars beating until fluffy. Add eggs one at a time.
In medium bowl combine flour, baking powder and salt. Add flour mix to batter alternately with milk, beat until just combined. Stir in toffee buts and pecans.
Spoon batter into pan and bake 75-85 minutes or until wooden pick comes out clean. To prevent excess browning, cover cake with foil while baking.
Let cake cool in pan for 10 minutes. Remove from pan, and let cool completely on a wire rack. Spoon Caramel Drizzle over cooled cake.
For Caramel Drizzle: In a medium saucepan, combine condensed milk and brown sugar; bring to a boil over medium-high heat, whisking frequently. Reduce heat, and low simmer for 8 minutes, whisking frequently. Remove from heat; whisk in butter and vanilla. Let cool for 5 minutes before using.
Note: Make sure you drizzle the caramel while it's still hot. When cooled the caramel does somewhat harden.
Source: www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=697840593563548&set=a.190309557649990
These pickles are the new pigs in a blanket. Your dinner guests will gobble these up in no time.
18 mini dill pickles
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Halve pickles and scoop out centers. Discard centers.
In a small bowl, stir together cream cheese, cheddar, and garlic until combined. Spoon mixture into pickles and wrap with a cut slice of bacon.
Transfer to a foil-lined baking sheet and bake until mixture is warm and bacon is crispy, about 18 minutes.
Serve immediately.
Source: www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a50084/bacon-wrapped-pickles-recipe/
Just like a stuffed mushroom, this finger food has a delicious filling of bread crumbs, Parmesan, and minced garlic.
Cooking spray
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Grease a large baking sheet with cooking spray.
In a large pot of salted boiling water, blanch Brussels sprouts until bright green, 2 minutes. Rinse under cold water, then drain.
Using a small spoon, scoop out insides of sprouts (reserve for another use), then transfer hollowed sprouts to a prepared baking sheet.
In a medium bowl, stir together ricotta, Parmesan, bread crumbs, lemon zest, and red pepper flakes, and season with salt and pepper. Spoon mixture into Brussels sprouts, drizzle with olive oil, and sprinkle with more Parmesan.
Bake until ricotta mixture is warmed through and Brussels sprouts are crispy, 20 to 25 minutes.
Source: www.delish.com/holiday-recipes/thanksgiving/recipes/a44794/stuffed-brussels-sprouts-recipe/
You will not be able to stop eating these little guys. They're the perfect amount of sweet and savory, so you can serve them before or after the big meal.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees and grease a mini muffin tin with cooking spray. Pierce sweet potatoes 3 to 4 times with a fork. Place potato on microwave-safe plate and microwave 15 minutes. If your potatoes aren't fork tender after 15 minutes, continue microwaving in 30 second increments.
When potatoes are cooked through, scrape filling into a large bowl and discard skin. Using a potato masher or fork, mash sweet potatoes until smooth. Add brown sugar, heavy cream, cinnamon, vanilla, and salt and whisk to combine.
On a lightly floured surface, roll out crescent dough, and pinch together seams. Cut into 24 squares and place in muffin tin cups.
Spoon a heaping tablespoon of sweet potato mixture into each crescent square, then top with mini marshmallows and bake until crescent pastry is golden, about 15 minutes. Add a pecan to the center of each bite and bake 5 minutes more. If using, brush pecans with maple syrup before serving.
Source: www.delish.com/holiday-recipes/thanksgiving/a24449743/sweet-potato-crescent-bites-recipe/
This sweet and salty cheese ball will have you coming back for more, and more, and more.
In a large bowl using a hand mixer, beat cream cheese with caramel, lemon juice, cinnamon, and a pinch of salt until combined.
Fold in cheddar and green apples. Transfer mixture to a sheet of plastic wrap and shape into a ball. Freeze until firm, 30 minutes.
To a plate, add pecans. Roll cheese ball in pecans, then transfer to a serving platter. Drizzle with more caramel and sprinkle with more salt.
Serve with crackers.
Source: www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a55072/caramel-apple-cheese-ball-recipe/
Once you eat these sweet potato fries wrapped in crispy bacon, you may be ruined for regular fries forever.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees and set a rack over a baking sheet (to catch the bacon grease). Wrap each fry with one slice bacon and season with chili powder and pepper.
Bake until sweet potatoes are tender and bacon is crispy, 33 to 35 minutes.
Serve with BBQ sauce and/or ranch.
Source: www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a49759/bacon-wrapped-sweet-potato-fries-recipe/
Fresh cranberries and a smattering of candied orange zest bring this colorful Christmas dessert to life. But it's the semolina flour and olive oil in the crust that will have your guests begging for the recipe.
For the Crust:
For the Filling:
Make crust: Whisk together oil and vanilla in a bowl. Combine all-purpose flour, semolina flour, sugar, lemon zest, and salt in a food processor. Pulse until combined, 2 to 4 times. Add butter and pulse until mixture is sandy, 10 to 12 times. Add oil mixture and pulse until well combined, 10 to 12 times. Press mixture on bottom and up the sides of a 9-inch tart pan with removable bottom. Refrigerate 2 hours.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Bake crust until golden brown, 20 to 25 minutes. Cool completely.
Make filling and assemble: Place 1/3 cup cold water in a bowl; sprinkle gelatin over top. Combine cranberries, sugar, marmalade, and orange zest in a medium saucepan. Cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until mixture thickens slightly and cranberries have softened and some have burst, 8 to 9 minutes. Stir in gelatin mixture; cool 2 hours. Spread in crust. Cover and refrigerate until set, at least 2 hours.
Whisk cream and honey with an electric mixer on medium speed until soft peaks form, about 1 minute. Serve tart with whipped cream and orange zest, if desired.
Source: www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a29626705/cranberry-tart-recipe/
Looking for a delicious dessert other than pie to serve at Thanksgiving dinner? Behold: This Pecan-Pumpkin Bundt Cake will satisfy any sweet tooth.
Cake
Glaze:
Make the cake: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Butter and flour a 12-cup Bundt pan.
Whisk together flour, pie spice, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a bowl.
Beat butter and brown sugar on medium speed with an electric mixer until light and fluffy, 2 to 3 minutes. Add eggs, one at a time, beating until incorporated after each addition. Beat in pumpkin puree, sour cream, and vanilla. Reduce mixer speed to low and slowly add flour, mixing just until incorporated. Fold in pecans. Transfer batter to prepared pan.
Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 50 to 55 minutes. Cool in pan for 20 minutes, then invert onto wire rack to cool completely. Transfer cake to a serving platter.
Make the glaze: Beat cream cheese, milk, vanilla, and salt on medium speed with an electric mixer until smooth. Gradually add sugar, beating until incorporated.
Drizzle cake with glaze and sprinkle with pecans.
Source: www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a24404532/pecan-pumpkin-bundt-cake-cream-cheese-glaze-recipe/
This apple pie has the absolute best cookie crust.
Crust:
Filling:
Prepare the crust: Combine all of the crust ingredients in a medium-sized bowl, and mix well. Reserve about a cup of the crust mix for the topping and set aside. Press the rest of the crust mixture firmly and evenly into the bottom and sides of a 9 or 10-inch pie pan (or 9-inch deep dish), forming a thick crust.
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.
Prepare the filling: Place the sliced apples and cranberries in a large bowl. Drizzle with lemon juice and sprinkle with spices; toss until well coated. Add the lemon zest. Sprinkle in the flour and mix again. Gradually add the brown sugar and sour cream as you mix. Don't worry if the apple slices break a little while being mixed and tossed. Distribute the filling into the unbaked crust. Sprinkle the reserved crust crumbs over the top and pat neatly into place.
Bake for 45 to 50 minutes or until the apples are soft and the crust is nicely browned on the edges.
Note: If the top appears to be browning too quickly during baking, cover loosely with foil (check after about 30 minutes).
Serve hot, warm or at room temperature.
It's best to use a mixture of apple varieties for apple pie. These are the best kinds to use for pie: Granny Smith, Honeycrisp, Golden Delicious, Rome, Jonagold and Braeburn.
If you use a smaller pie pan, 7 cups of apples might be slightly too many apples- use your judgment... they should mound nicely.
Depending on how thick you'd like the crust, you may have some crust mix left over. Use any remaining crust crumbs in little ramekins to make a couple of extra "apple crisps!"
This is doubly good with a nice scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Source: www.recipegirl.com/apple-cranberry-pie-with-oatmeal-cookie-crust/
This easy recipe not your ordinary pumpkin pie, it's a light and fluffy, scrumptious, cold creamy pumpkin pie. A perfect alternative to regular pumpkin pie for Thanksgiving or Christmas dessert.
Place and press pie crusts in 8 or 9-inch glass pie pan. Generously prick the sides and bottom of the crust with a fork before baking. Bake according to box or recipe.
For Filling: Soften gelatin in water in saucepan.
Add pumpkin pie mix, 2 egg yolks and milk to saucepan. Heat until boiling, stirring constantly with wooden spoon.
Reduce to low heat, continue stirring for another 5 minutes.
Remove from heat, add vanilla, and allow mixture to cool. Once cooled, chill in refrigerator several hours or overnight until thick.
Beat 3 egg whites to soft peaks adding 2 tablespoons of sugar one at a time until stiff peaks form.
Fold egg whites into chilled pumpkin mixture. Fold in 3/4 of your walnuts.
Layer Pies: Evenly divide half of the pumpkin mixture into the two baked and cooled pie shells.
Using a rubber spatula, spread half a tub of whipped topping over pumpkin filling in each pie.
Spread remaining pumpkin mixture, to layer over whipped topping in each pie with rubber spatula.
Dollop several spoonfuls of remaining whipped topping on top of each pie, then take a knife and swirl them slightly into the filling.
Garnish with remaining chopped walnuts.
Chill until ready to serve.
Note: Use a glass or dull-metal pie pan. Shiny metal or disposable aluminum pans reflect heat and prevent pie crusts from browning. Dark pans may cause crusts to brown too much.
I often make the filling up the night before, and leave it to chill overnight (and place the egg whites in the refrigerator as well). Then the next day, bake pie crusts and finish making the pies.
Source: www.tidymom.net/layered-walnut-pumpkin-pie-recipe/
Warm up with the gooey-melted chocolate and crunchy pecans in this s'mores inspired cobbler.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Lightly butter an 8-by-8-inch baking pan.
Stir together butter, pecans, chocolate chips corn syrup, sugar, flour, cocoa powder, eggs, vanilla and salt in a bowl; transfer to prepared pan. Sprinkle with Year-Round Cobbler Crust.
Bake until a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out clean, 50 to 60 minutes. Cool 10 minutes before serving.
Source: www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a37300/dark-chocolate-pecan-cobbler/
Year Round Cobbler Crust
This simple, versatile crust works with any kind of filling. Sprinkle it on top or cut into biscuits.
Stir together flour, sugar, and salt in a bowl. Cut butter into flour mixture with two forks or a pastry blender until mixture resembles coarse meal.
Whisk together milk and egg yolk in a separate bowl. Add milk mixture to flour mixture and stir with a fork until crumbly. Sprinkle dough over desired filing or knead until dough comes together, 3 to 4 times; pat to 1/2-inch thick and cut into rounds or squares and place on desired filling.
Source: www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a37299/year-round-cobbler-crust/
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
