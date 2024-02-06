Appetizers and desserts for Thanksgiving

It is quite possible that Thanksgiving may be a little different this year for many families.

It may be that people do not feel comfortable gathering together in groups or maybe choose not to travel long distances.

Whatever your plans are this year for Thanksgiving, I hope it includes a few nice appetizers and a delicious dessert or two.

For today, I have chosen a few of each: appetizers and desserts, for your Thanksgiving buffet.

However you choose to spend the day, make it a good one!

Apple Cranberry Baked Brie

Apple Cranberry Baked Brie is a delicious cheese appetizer loaded with brown sugar, maple syrup, pecans, and an apple cranberry compote.

Cheese:

1 (8-ounce) wheel Brie cheese

1 tablespoon light brown sugar

Compote:

2/3 cup apple juice or cider

2 tablespoons light corn syrup

1 tablespoon light brown sugar

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided

1 red delicious apple peeled, cored, and finely diced

2/3 cup whole cranberries, fresh or frozen

4 tablespoons granulated sugar

Additional Toppings:

1 tablespoon pecan pieces

2 tablespoons maple syrup

Cheese: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease a 5-inch cast-iron skillet, or line a small baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.

Slice the top rind off the wheel of Brie, leaving rind on the bottom and sides. Place the Brie bottom side down in the skillet or on the pan and sprinkle with 1 tablespoon of light brown sugar.

Bake for 12 to 15 minutes until cheese is bubbly and soft.

Compote: Meanwhile, begin making the compote by whisking together the apple juice or cider, corn syrup, and 1 tablespoon light brown sugar in a small saucepan. Boil over high heat until reduced in half, about 5 to 7 minutes.

Add in 2 tablespoons of butter and stir until melted, then remove from heat.

Melt the other 2 tablespoons of butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the apple pieces and cook for 2 minutes, coat them with the butter and stirring occasionally.

Add in the cranberries and sugar and stir frequently until cranberries begin to pop, about 2 minutes.

Stir in the apple juice mixture and boil until reduced to a syrup consistency. Use the back of the spatula to squish the cranberries.

Spoon compote over the baked Brie and sprinkle with nuts and drizzle with maple syrup just before serving. Serve with toasted baguette slices or crackers.

Note: Compote can be made one day ahead of time, store in the fridge in an air-tight container. Warm up in the microwave before topping the Brie with it.

Pears make a good substitute for the apple.

More sugar can be added if desired.

Source: sugarandsoul.co/apple-cranberry-baked-brie-recipe/

Pumpkin Pie Punch

This Pumpkin Punch is the ultimate Thanksgiving mockcocktail. With apple cider, real pumpkin, and cream soda you'll never believe how tasty this party punch can be. Such a unique and fun holiday drink recipe.

1/2 gallon cold apple cider

1 (15 ounce) can pumpkin

12 ounces cream soda

1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

Apple slices for garnish

Whipped cream, for garnish

In a large pitcher, stir together the cider and pumpkin. Use a large whisk and stir until fully combined. If you'd like it to be extra smooth, you can pour through a cheesecloth or small wire mesh strainer, but we didn't find that necessary.

Stir in the cream soda and pumpkin pie spice. Add apple slices into pitcher and keep in fridge until ready to serve.

Serve cold topped with whipped cream or cool whip.

Source: www.thecookierookie.com/pumpkin-pie-punch/

Best Pecan Pie Cake

Easiest cake to make and it tastes like Pecan Pie!

1 1/2 cups sugar

2 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 large eggs, room temperature

1 teaspoon baking soda

20-ounces crushed pineapple, undrained

1 cup brown sugar

1 cup pecans, chopped

5-ounces evaporated milk

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup butter

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

To prepare the cake: Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Mix the eggs, undrained crushed pineapple, flour, 1 cup granulated sugar, baking soda, salt, and 1 teaspoon of the vanilla together. Stir or mix with an electric mixer until just combined. Pour batter into one ungreased 9x13-inch baking pan.

Combine the light brown sugar and the chopped nuts. Sprinkle over the top of the cake batter.

Bake in preheated oven for 25 to 35 minutes or until cake tests done. To test doneness insert a wooden pick into the center of the cake. The cake is done when there are no crumbs or dry crumbs when you remove the pick. Remove cake from oven and pour topping over hot cake.

For the topping: In a small saucepan combine the butter, evaporated milk, remaining 1/2 cup granulated sugar, and 1 teaspoon vanilla. Cook over medium-low heat, stirring occasionally until the sugar is dissolved. Pour over hot cake and allow to soak into cake.

Serve warm or at room temperature.

Great served with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream.

Refrigerate leftovers in an airtight container. Cake will store for 3 to 4 days in the refrigerator.

Source: www.callmepmc.com/best-pecan-pie-cake/

Brown Sugar Carmel Pound Cake

1 1/2 cups butter, softened

2 cups light brown sugar, packed

1 cup granulated sugar

5 large eggs

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup whole milk

1 (8ounce) bag toffee chips

1 cup pecans, chopped

Carmel Drizzle:

1 (14 ounce) can sweetened condensed milk

1 cup brown sugar

2 tablespoons butter

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Spray a 12-cup Bundt pan with cooking spray with flour.

Beat butter until creamy. Add sugars beating until fluffy. Add eggs one at a time.

In medium bowl combine flour, baking powder and salt. Add flour mix to batter alternately with milk, beat until just combined. Stir in toffee buts and pecans.

Spoon batter into pan and bake 75-85 minutes or until wooden pick comes out clean. To prevent excess browning, cover cake with foil while baking.

Let cake cool in pan for 10 minutes. Remove from pan, and let cool completely on a wire rack. Spoon Caramel Drizzle over cooled cake.

For Caramel Drizzle: In a medium saucepan, combine condensed milk and brown sugar; bring to a boil over medium-high heat, whisking frequently. Reduce heat, and low simmer for 8 minutes, whisking frequently. Remove from heat; whisk in butter and vanilla. Let cool for 5 minutes before using.

Note: Make sure you drizzle the caramel while it's still hot. When cooled the caramel does somewhat harden.

Source: www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=697840593563548&set=a.190309557649990

Bacon Wrapped Pickles

These pickles are the new pigs in a blanket. Your dinner guests will gobble these up in no time.

18 mini dill pickles

1 (8-ounce) block cream cheese, softened

1 cup shredded cheddar

1 clove garlic, chopped

12 slices bacon, cut into thirds

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Halve pickles and scoop out centers. Discard centers.

In a small bowl, stir together cream cheese, cheddar, and garlic until combined. Spoon mixture into pickles and wrap with a cut slice of bacon.

Transfer to a foil-lined baking sheet and bake until mixture is warm and bacon is crispy, about 18 minutes.

Serve immediately.

Source: www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a50084/bacon-wrapped-pickles-recipe/

Stuffed Brussels Sprouts Poppers

Just like a stuffed mushroom, this finger food has a delicious filling of bread crumbs, Parmesan, and minced garlic.

Cooking spray

1 pound fresh Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved

1 cup ricotta

1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan, plus more for sprinkling

1/4 cup Italian bread crumbs

Zest of 1/2 lemon

Pinch crushed red pepper flakes

1 clove garlic, minced

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Extra-virgin olive oil, for drizzling

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Grease a large baking sheet with cooking spray.

In a large pot of salted boiling water, blanch Brussels sprouts until bright green, 2 minutes. Rinse under cold water, then drain.

Using a small spoon, scoop out insides of sprouts (reserve for another use), then transfer hollowed sprouts to a prepared baking sheet.

In a medium bowl, stir together ricotta, Parmesan, bread crumbs, lemon zest, and red pepper flakes, and season with salt and pepper. Spoon mixture into Brussels sprouts, drizzle with olive oil, and sprinkle with more Parmesan.

Bake until ricotta mixture is warmed through and Brussels sprouts are crispy, 20 to 25 minutes.

Source: www.delish.com/holiday-recipes/thanksgiving/recipes/a44794/stuffed-brussels-sprouts-recipe/

Sweet Potato Crescent Bites

You will not be able to stop eating these little guys. They're the perfect amount of sweet and savory, so you can serve them before or after the big meal.

Cooking spray

3 medium sweet potatoes (about 1 1/4 pounds), scrubbed clean

1/4 cup packed brown sugar

2 tablespoons heavy cream

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1 (8-ounce) refrigerated Crescent rolls

3/4 cup mini marshmallows

24 whole pecans

1 tablespoon maple syrup, for serving

Preheat oven to 375 degrees and grease a mini muffin tin with cooking spray. Pierce sweet potatoes 3 to 4 times with a fork. Place potato on microwave-safe plate and microwave 15 minutes. If your potatoes aren't fork tender after 15 minutes, continue microwaving in 30 second increments.

When potatoes are cooked through, scrape filling into a large bowl and discard skin. Using a potato masher or fork, mash sweet potatoes until smooth. Add brown sugar, heavy cream, cinnamon, vanilla, and salt and whisk to combine.

On a lightly floured surface, roll out crescent dough, and pinch together seams. Cut into 24 squares and place in muffin tin cups.

Spoon a heaping tablespoon of sweet potato mixture into each crescent square, then top with mini marshmallows and bake until crescent pastry is golden, about 15 minutes. Add a pecan to the center of each bite and bake 5 minutes more. If using, brush pecans with maple syrup before serving.

Source: www.delish.com/holiday-recipes/thanksgiving/a24449743/sweet-potato-crescent-bites-recipe/

Caramel Apple Cheese Ball

This sweet and salty cheese ball will have you coming back for more, and more, and more.