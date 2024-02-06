App maker fined for collecting children's data

The operator of a video-sharing app popular with teenagers agreed to pay $5.7 million to settle federal allegations it illegally collected personal information from children.

The Federal Trade Commission said the Wednesday penalty against lip-syncing app Musical.ly, now known as TikTok, is the largest ever obtained in a children's privacy case.

The FTC said the app violated the federal Children's Online Privacy Protection Act, which requires kid-oriented websites to get parents' consent before collecting personal information from children under 13.

The app changed its practices in 2017 to officially ban kids under 13 from joining, but it wasn't hard to find children as young as 8 or 9 sharing short videos of themselves on the platform.

"Just because you say it's intended for over-13 doesn't mean that it is," said Andrew Smith, director of the FTC's Bureau of Consumer Protection, in a conference call Wednesday.

Musical.ly, founded in 2014 and registered in the Cayman Islands, grew rapidly and operated out of offices in Shanghai and California. The FTC said the app has been downloaded by more than 200 million people worldwide, and 65 million in the U.S.

It built a devoted community of self-described "musers" who regularly shared lip-syncing, dancing, gymnastics or comedy videos. But the app also raised concerns among many parents, especially after news reports of adult predators using the app to contact children.

Smith said that along with failing to adequately seek parent's permission, the operators of Musical.ly didn't honor parents' requests for personal information to be deleted. Smith said the company deleted some under-age accounts but didn't delete their videos and profile information from its own servers.