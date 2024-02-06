Ants milking aphids

Aphids are very small common insects. They have tiny, sharp, pointed mouths which they stick into the skin of tender stems and new-growth leaves of specific plants. Once an aphid's mouth is stuck in place on a plant, the aphid will stay there for many days.

Aphids live off the sap of their host plant. Aphids produce a sweet byproduct called honeydew. Some types of ants like the sweet honeydew and, when they find an aphid colony, they will stay around protecting their aphids from other insect predators.