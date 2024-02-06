One program that Marge and I enjoy on TV is "Antiques Roadshow." We were watching the other evening when a lady brought an abstract painting on the show to be appraised. She had given $9.95 for the painting, which was her limit. She never spent more than $9.95. The appraiser said the painting was worth from about $16,000 up to $20,000. I seriously doubt I'd have given the $9.95 for the painting. If I had it, I'd sell it. What was neat is the painter actually put an arrow on the back showing which way was up and down when someone hung it on the wall.

Another time, an old duffer brought a kind of grey tannish blanket to the appraisers that kind of resembled a Hudson Bay Trade Blanket. I knew the Hudson Bay blankets were worth several hundred, so I watched. Turns out, it was a Navajo blanket, and it was worth a lot more than several hundred. The appraiser said he'd insure the blanket for at least a million dollars. That poor old duffer liked to have passed out. He really needed a chair to sit down.

Some come on the road show for an appraisal, and you get the feeling the item is up for sale. Others bring on an expensive item for information and appraisal, and you can tell it's not for sale. The item won't be for sale for a generation or two. Eventually, it will probably get sold, but not right away. For some it all boils down to what's it worth, but for some it's an heirloom with family significance. An antique, if you will.

Guys seem to find guns or old cars or pickups or tractors or tools or saddles or spurs and so on as valuable heirlooms. Gals seem to like jewelry or silverware or pots and pans or clothes or furniture and so on. Now don't get upset if you're a gal, and you like guns or such. I like some of the old pots and pans and such. Where I grew up, saddles were valuable heirlooms handed down to future generations. Many saddles were close to 100 years old. Some of the old Hawken muzzle-loaders could be up around 200 years old.

Many treasure the old family Bibles. When Marge's sister passed away, she left behind a marked up leather bound NIV Bible that was special. One of the family members has the Bible. Many of these old Bibles have family trees in them or baptism dates and records. Years ago, a good friend of mine gave me a complete set of hardbound New Testament commentaries. They are special. Back when I first was saved, I would borrow an Adam Clark commentary from Joe Porter, who was an elderly friend back in Nebraska. I would sure have loved to end up with his commentaries. I bought a set later, but they don't have that personal appeal Joe's did.