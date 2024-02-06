'Antique Roadshow' flips the script with celebrity editions

NEW YORK -- Chef, cookbook author and TV host Carla Hall has always wondered about an antique wooden highchair her family has long cherished.

What is its history? How much is it worth?

She finally got answers when PBS' "Antiques Roadshow" visited her Washington, D.C., home. It turns out the highchair is not hand carved and dates to between 1880 and 1920. It's worth only about $100.

Even so, Hall still adores it. She and her husband are remodeling their home in a more modern style, but the highchair is staying.

"This will still be front and center somewhere in our modern house," she said after the TV visit. "I'm not selling anything."

Hall was one of several celebrity guests on four new special episodes of "Antiques Roadshow" that were filmed during the pandemic.

The producers flipped the script. Instead of people -- and their would-be treasures -- coming to meet the appraisers in a big hall, the appraisers went to the people. And this time, the people were famous.

"I think it's very humanizing. They share with you this very vulnerable moment. They are just like any other 'Roadshow' guest," said "Antique Roadshow" executive producer Marsha Bemko.

The first celebrity edition aired Monday and featured comedian Jay Leno, actor S. Epatha Merkerson, author Jason Reynolds, Olympic figure skater Nancy Kerrigan and pro golfer Dottie Pepper. Celebrities have appeared on "Antique Roadshow" before, but this was the first time they've been featured for an entire episode.

Kerrigan had a pair of her Olympic medals appraised as well as several competitive costumes, including the Vera Wang wedding dress outfit she wore at the 1992 Olympics. A torch from the 1996 Summer Olympics she bought for $300 as part of a relay is now worth as much as $7,000.

Reynolds wanted to know about the value of a Langston Hughes letter, an advanced reader copy of Claude Brown's "Manchild in the Promised Land" and a first edition signed copy of Toni Morrison's "Beloved." Merkerson has a collection of Black memorabilia, and Pepper has a golf cup and an heirloom table.

Leno needed a lot more help from the team. He and his wife were instantly smitten by a 16,000-square-foot estate in Newport, Rhode Island, and bought it pretty much on the spot, with all the furnishings. But he has no idea what he's got, from paintings to sculptures.

"He did knock on the door and buy everything -- ketchup included -- and doesn't know what's in there. So it was a real chance for us to help him," Bemko said.