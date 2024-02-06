Anti-Saloon League of Missouri

The Anti-Saloon League of America was founded in Ohio in 1895. The organization quickly spread nationally. The purpose of the group was to end the sale and distribution of liquor in the United States.

State chapters popped up throughout the nation. Missouri's chapter was organized in 1890. In 1913, the Rev. Wilbert C. Shupp became the state superintendent of the Missouri Anti-Saloon League. Missouri, through Shupp's leadership, successfully made the majority of the state's counties dry. Only 15 were "wet" in 1918. These included Cape Girardeau, Perry, Scott, Butler and Pemiscot counties in Southeast Missouri. Shupp and others before him failed to appeal to voters for a statewide prohibition of liquor. Voters rejected implementation of these laws in 1910, 1912 and 1918.

Cape Girardeau attorney Robert B. Oliver advocated for prohibition across Missouri. He co-signed a resolution that was published in the St. Louis Star and Times condemning the St. Louis Business Men's League and Bankers' Association resolution that supported alcohol consumption in Missouri. Lecturer Eugene A. Vogt wrote to Oliver in December 1916 stating that he [Vogt] had previously advocated for keeping the country "wet," but recently had changed his mind to advocate for the removal of alcohol. Oliver wrote back commending Vogt on his recognition of the error of his ways and supported his efforts "to the elimination of this great curse from our land." Oliver fully believed that successful "agitation and publicity will drive this evil from the state."