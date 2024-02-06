Ant beats tiger beetle

I spotted two small insects battling on a rock. At first the gray insect was dragging the red ant. They moved very fast as I snapped several out-of-focus photos with my cellphone.
Soon I identified the gray insect as a predatory tiger beetle. Ants are fierce predators, too. I didn't know which one would win this fight, but I was somewhat surprised when the ant suddenly got ahold of the tiger beetle's eye, giving me this photo.
They seemed to be in a standoff for a few seconds, when suddenly the ant ran away dragging the tiger beetle. At one point the ant turned loose of the beetle and ran around very fast on the rock. The tiger beetle was dead.
