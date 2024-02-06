All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesJuly 3, 2021

Ant beats tiger beetle

I spotted two small insects battling on a rock. At first the gray insect was dragging the red ant. They moved very fast as I snapped several out-of-focus photos with my cellphone. Soon I identified the gray insect as a predatory tiger beetle. Ants are fierce predators, too. I didn't know which one would win this fight, but I was somewhat surprised when the ant suddenly got ahold of the tiger beetle's eye, giving me this photo...

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

I spotted two small insects battling on a rock. At first the gray insect was dragging the red ant. They moved very fast as I snapped several out-of-focus photos with my cellphone.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Soon I identified the gray insect as a predatory tiger beetle. Ants are fierce predators, too. I didn't know which one would win this fight, but I was somewhat surprised when the ant suddenly got ahold of the tiger beetle's eye, giving me this photo.

They seemed to be in a standoff for a few seconds, when suddenly the ant ran away dragging the tiger beetle. At one point the ant turned loose of the beetle and ran around very fast on the rock. The tiger beetle was dead.

Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
ColumnDec. 14
Kinder: Funding initiatives in 2024 and the future
FeaturesDec. 7
How to handle holiday meltdowns (yours and theirs)
FeaturesDec. 7
Games to snuggle up with this holiday season
ColumnDec. 7
Conservation Column: Seeing Missouri's Woodpeckers

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
‘Slow shopping’ is transforming holiday spending habits
FeaturesNov. 27
‘Slow shopping’ is transforming holiday spending habits
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy