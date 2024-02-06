Answers sought in deaths of couple

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. -- Authorities are trying to figure out what led to the deaths of a young couple in the Grand Canyon.
National Park Service investigators said Friday 25-year-old Garret Bonkowski and 22-year-old Jessica Bartz were found dead earlier this month in an area overlooking a popular trail on the South Rim. Their vehicle was nearby.
Grand Canyon National Park spokeswoman Kari Cobb said there is no account of their activities from when they entered the park Sept. 18 and when hikers found them Oct. 1.
No one reported the couple, who lived in a Phoenix suburb, missing.
Cobb said investigators haven't figured out whether foul play was involved. She did not know whether autopsies had been done.
They said Bonkowski was wearing a Pokemon baseball cap with the character Charmander.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.