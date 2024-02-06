Another tiny spring flower

Shown here is a cluster of tiny flowers attached to a limb of an understory bush called the eastern spicebush. These little flowers are one of nature's earliest to bloom in spring. They often appear during cool weather before butterflies and bees begin to fly. These blossoms are easily mistaken for new leaves if not observed close up.
I took this photo Saturday, March 9, as it was raining. You can see a drop of rainwater that has been captured between the blossoms.
Small flies are a major pollinator of the eastern spicebush. During late summer and fall, these beautiful little flowers will be replaced by beautiful red berries all up and down the limbs of the spicebush. When rolled between your fingers, the green leaves will give off a pleasant spicy odor.
Horrell is an artist and outdoorsman. He lives in Chaffee. He owns Painted Wren Art Gallery in Cape Girardeau.