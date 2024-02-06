Another school shooting, another call for thoughts and prayers

It's happened again.

Another inexplicable school shooting, this time in Uvalde, Texas.

Nineteen elementary students, including one who got an award at an assembly earlier in the day, died Tuesday along with two adults.

The 18-year-old gunman is also dead -- shot by responding law enforcement.

The massacre in south Texas, 54 miles from the Mexico border, is the second-worst K-12 school shooting in U.S. history, happening two days before summer break.

Worst school massacres

2007: 33 died at Virginia Tech University. A 23-year-old gunman, wielding two semi-automatic pistols, later killed himself with police stormed the building.

2012: 26 perished at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut. A 20-year-old man, who had killed his mother just prior to his school killing spree, died of a self-inflicted gunshot.

2018: 17 lost their lives at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland, Florida. A 19-year-old, armed with an AR-15 rifle, wandered three floors of the school. Afterward, the killer went to a mall where police captured him.

1999: 15 died after two teenagers armed with pistols, pump shotguns and a carbine rifle unleashed a campaign of death before committing suicide.

Unfortunately, there are more horrific school incidents like the aforementioned but space will not permit a full accounting.

Helplessness

"I am so tired of getting up here and offering condolences," said NBA Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr last week. "I am tired of moments of silence. Enough."

U.S. House Rep. Darrell Issa of California, upon learning of Tuesday's killings, tweeted out "thoughts and prayers."

One of Issa's colleagues, Ruben Gallego of Arizona, responded with his own tweet directed at Issa:

"(Expletive) your prayers. They haven't worked for the last 20 mass shootings, so how about passing laws that will stop (them)?"