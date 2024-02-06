Another goldenrod

There are several kinds of woodland goldenrods native to North America. Some names for them are showy goldenrod, slender goldenrod and elm-leaved goldenrod. They look quite similar and are hard to tell apart.

Woodland goldenrods bloom for about four weeks in autumn. They are usually less than 3 feet tall. Bees, wasps, gnats and flies pollinate the bright yellow flowers, and the tiny seeds are dispersed by the wind.