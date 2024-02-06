Another blood sucker

By Aaron Horrell
These two small flies are deer flies. True to its name, the deer fly does pester deer mercilessly during summer. I have seen deer on several occasions standing still, wiggling their ears and tail while being swarmed by deer flies.
Deer flies deliver a painful bite in their search for blood. They will bite humans and other animals as well as deer. If you walk in wooded areas in Southeast Missouri during June and July, you likely will encounter the deer fly.
I caught these two flies as they, and others, kept buzzing my head and landing in my hair. The deer fly is a native insect related to the larger horse fly.
