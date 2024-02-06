Annual pastoral appointments announced

The Rev. Rick L. Jones, who was most recently pastor at Our Lady of the Lake Parish in Branson, Missouri, and Our Lady of the Ozarks Parish in Forsyth, Missouri, was appointed to take Hulshof's place at St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Cape Girardeau.

The Rev. Joseph Kelly, who was most recently associate pastor at St. Mary Cathedral and Old St. Vincent (Chapel of Ease) in Cape Girardeau, was appointed associate pastor at Our Lady of the Lake Parish in Branson, Missouri, and Our Lady of the Ozarks in Forsyth, Missouri.

The Rev. Rayappa Chinnabathini of the Diocese of Nellore was appointed associate pastor at St. Mary Cathedral and Old St. Vincent (Chapel of Ease) in Cape Girardeau.