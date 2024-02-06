Animal Saviors: Mississippi Valley Therapeutic Horsemanship

Tucked back off of state highway D, in Oak Ridge, is a barn that holds more than just horses: it holds hope. Mississippi Valley Therapeutic Horsemanship (MVTH) offers equine therapy to individuals -- from child to adult -- with special needs.

There are several organizations through Southeast Missouri that are aligned to save and rescue animals. MVTH flips that script, and brings animals to humans to bring them health and hope.

"Each participant in our program has different personal goals," said program director Varina Luttrull in an earlier interview. "Whether it be families who are hoping that their participant will work on cognitive abilities, there are those who work on more physical abilities [and] others it's an emotional, or a behavioral, issue that needs to be addressed."

Margie Nation's daughter, Becki Nation, who is now 26, was one of the first-ever riders at MVTH at the age of 9. Becki lives with cerebral palsy, and the movement of the horse mimics a human's walk, said her mother. Other exercises that Becki is instructed to do help strengthen her body in specific, unique-to-her ways. With a tightened right hand, turning the reins to the right, to get her horse to turn, is a good exercise for that specific physical challenge; as well as the exercise in which she has to stand up in the saddle helps strengthen her legs, according to Margie.

"Our first and foremost is: we are riding instructors who teach to a different audience," Luttrull said.