Animal print, beads or plain black, masks become about style

SALEM, Ore. -- They can be colorful or come in basic black, make a political statement or just a funny one.

Masks made of cotton and other washable materials have become big sellers, and an emerging fashion item, as face coverings have been increasingly mandated around the world to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

Sales are expected to get another boost after Britain and France announced last week they will require masks in public indoor spaces. That could help France's textile and luxury goods companies unload a surplus of masks that numbered 20 million in June.

In addition, at least 25 U.S. states are requiring masks in many indoor situations. Oregon on Wednesday even began requiring masks outdoors if people can't stay 6 feet apart.

In a sign masks are becoming a fashion trend, Vogue magazine recently listed 100 "aesthetically pleasing" selections. The fashion magazine's recommendations include a mask with beaded accents from Susan Alexandra. The cost: $70. Masks made from vintage quilt tops, by Farewell Frances, go for $25.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California, speaks at a news conference June 26 on Capitol Hill in Washington. Carolyn Kaster ~ Associated Press, file

After U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi began wearing masks that matched her outfits, people watching her on news channels noticed they had a Donna Lewis label on them. The boutique in Alexandria, Virginia, became besieged by purchase orders and soon ran out of the labels, which customers demanded.

The boutique now has a huge backlog of orders, co-owner Chris Lewis said.

"I'm shipping them all over the world now," Lewis said. "Orders are so furious, I can't keep up."

Perhaps showing some fashion sense, when President Donald Trump wore a mask publicly for the first time July 11, he chose a navy-blue one that bore the presidential seal and matched the color of his suit.

Thanks to mask sales, Etsy, the online crafts marketplace, has seen revenue jump. In April alone, Etsy sold 12 million masks, generating $133 million in sales.