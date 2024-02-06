Anastasia Compton - Jackson High School valedictorian

Parents: Angela and Christopher Compton
Hometown: Jackson
Post-graduation plans: My plans include attending the University of Missouri in Columbia and majoring in biochemistry. I will then attend dental school to become a dentist.
High-school activities: National Honor Society, student council, Hi-Step, Interact Club, Cool Kids Against Bullying Club, Spanish club, cross country, track.
Favorite high-school experience: My favorite experience was when my cross country team won the Missouri Class 4 state championship last fall. We became the first state champion girls team in Jackson history.
Role model: My parents. They have taught me to work hard and persevere through their own examples. They have also taught me how to find adventure in everything I do and how to make the best of any situation.
Advice to underclassmen: My advice is to actually do your homework and get involved in high school. Also, I advise them to enjoy the small things about school, like their favorite lunches or a lesson taught by their favorite teacher. Those are just a couple of examples of surprising things you will miss one day.
Three words for the entire high-school experience: enlightening, short, sweet.
