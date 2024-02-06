All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesJuly 13, 2017

Anastasia Compton - Jackson High School valedictorian

Parents: Angela and Christopher Compton Hometown: Jackson Post-graduation plans: My plans include attending the University of Missouri in Columbia and majoring in biochemistry. I will then attend dental school to become a dentist. High-school activities: National Honor Society, student council, Hi-Step, Interact Club, Cool Kids Against Bullying Club, Spanish club, cross country, track...

Southeast Missourian
Anastasia Compton is Jackson High School's 2017 valedictorian.
Anastasia Compton is Jackson High School's 2017 valedictorian.Fred Lynch

Parents: Angela and Christopher Compton

Hometown: Jackson

Post-graduation plans: My plans include attending the University of Missouri in Columbia and majoring in biochemistry. I will then attend dental school to become a dentist.

High-school activities: National Honor Society, student council, Hi-Step, Interact Club, Cool Kids Against Bullying Club, Spanish club, cross country, track.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Favorite high-school experience: My favorite experience was when my cross country team won the Missouri Class 4 state championship last fall. We became the first state champion girls team in Jackson history.

2017 Jackson High School Valedictorian - Ana Compton
2017 Jackson High School Valedictorian - Ana ComptonFred Lynch

Role model: My parents. They have taught me to work hard and persevere through their own examples. They have also taught me how to find adventure in everything I do and how to make the best of any situation.

Advice to underclassmen: My advice is to actually do your homework and get involved in high school. Also, I advise them to enjoy the small things about school, like their favorite lunches or a lesson taught by their favorite teacher. Those are just a couple of examples of surprising things you will miss one day.

Three words for the entire high-school experience: enlightening, short, sweet.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
CommunityOct. 28
Get ready for a spooky night at the Lutheran Home's trunk-or...
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Cha...
CommunityOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
FeaturesJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy