Anastasia Compton - Jackson High School valedictorian

Favorite high-school experience: My favorite experience was when my cross country team won the Missouri Class 4 state championship last fall. We became the first state champion girls team in Jackson history.

2017 Jackson High School Valedictorian - Ana Compton Fred Lynch

Role model: My parents. They have taught me to work hard and persevere through their own examples. They have also taught me how to find adventure in everything I do and how to make the best of any situation.

Advice to underclassmen: My advice is to actually do your homework and get involved in high school. Also, I advise them to enjoy the small things about school, like their favorite lunches or a lesson taught by their favorite teacher. Those are just a couple of examples of surprising things you will miss one day.

Three words for the entire high-school experience: enlightening, short, sweet.