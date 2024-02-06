An unwanted grass

By Aaron Horrell
The grass I have photographed here is one that was introduced into the United States from East Asia during the 1920s. It is presumed that mature seeds of this grass came as inert matter in shipments of other grain. This grass is NOT good as hay for livestock, especially when seed heads are mature. It can become an aggressive unwanted grass. Although it is an annual plant, it will reseed itself in areas where cultivation takes place.
This grass is called Giant Foxtail Millet.
