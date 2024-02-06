An ongoing invasion

By Paul Schnare

I try to listen to gardeners in the area about the time to write when it's my next column. Their concerns are the subjects I think I should write about. With that said, Japanese beetles and their control seem to be on the mind of several gardeners that I have talked with over the last few weeks.

Even though I have written about Japanese beetles before, I think a refresher column might be appropriate.

Japanese beetles were introduced into the United States in New York Harbor in the early 1900s. Since that time, their population has expanded and moved westward. They arrived in our area about 10 years ago.

My first experience with them was when one of my employees brought a few in for us to identify. She lives in the Brewer area and found them devouring some of the flowers and shrubs in her landscape.

Garden products that include a systemic insecticide can be used to attack Japanese beetles as they feed on the plants such as azaleas. Fred Lynch

In order to understand how to control these insects, it is important to know their life cycle.

The beetles overwinter in soil in the form of grubs. These grubs change into adults sometime in late April and May. The adults fly around landscapes in search of plant leaves and flowers to eat. Quite often they can be found in swarms. I have had them swarm me as I walked outside several times. I keep telling my wife I must really be sweet because they seem to like me so much.