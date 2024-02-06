Hurtgen: An ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ moment

I have had an "It’s A Wonderful Life" moment. If you are unfamiliar with the movie, let me briefly recap it.

George Bailey dreams of traveling the world and building majestic structures. However, after his father’s sudden death, he reluctantly embraces his family and community responsibilities by remaining in his hometown of Bedford Falls, managing the family business, the Baily Brothers Building & Loan.

Tragically, the deposit for the building and loan goes missing. If he cannot come up with the money, George Bailey will go to jail. George feels his life is worthless.

Through a unique twist, Bailey receives the opportunity to see what his life would have been like if he had never been born. He realizes the difference he made by never leaving home. He sees the investments he created by pouring his life into others. He feels the weight of the wonderful life he has.

Bailey returns to the life he knows. Word gets around that he needs help. People from the town and beyond rally to his aid. Their gifts make up for the lost deposit. Bailey learns he truly has a wonderful life.

My "It’s A Wonderful Life Moment" was not as dramatic. Someone posing as myself manufactured a false email and contacted everyone on an address list to which I was connected. The thieves attempted to convince others that I was secretly collecting funds to help people with cancer.