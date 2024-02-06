An Italian, a Latina and a mechanic walk into a building ...

I wish I had a good punchline to go along with the headline, but this is simply the true story of how my recent visit to Mario and Angela's Italian Eatery in Jackson unfolded.
If you're local, you've probably been nostalgically awaiting the return of Mario's pizza. If you're new to the area, hold on to your hat because you are in for one heck of a treat.
I moved to the area approximately 17 years ago, and Mario's was one of the first local restaurants my (then) husband and I visited for lunch when it was still located near the St. Louis Iron Mountain Railway station in Jackson. The romance (and marriage) was long gone by the time they relocated to Broadway in Cape Girardeau, so I visited with a couple of my favorite work colleagues, who have both since moved on to new endeavors. I only just realized I no longer see either of them outside of social media.
I suppose everything has a season. Such is life.
The recent return of Mario and Angela's Italian Eatery, 215 W. Main St., gave me a sense of coming full circle, a mirroring of my own life, which seems appropriately poetic from a foodie/writer standpoint.
Is it possible my soulmate is really a restaurant?
I walked in to place my lunch order on Friday afternoon and, from the corner of my eye, noticed a few familiar faces tucked away in a corner booth. My heroes. If it wasn't for them, I wouldn't be where I am today ... or that day ... or any day for that matter. "They" are the skilled individuals who make up the automotive team that keeps my almost 24-year-old Toyota "Big Red" (and me) running. I've changed automotive shops over the years, but Big Red remains by my side. While chatting, a peek through the corner of my other eye revealed a new-ish friend from another part of my life, which led to a quick hug and friendly "hello". What were the chances?
As I reflected on how a girl from the bottom of Texas managed to feel like an honorary "local", I suddenly realized it had nothing to do with me and everything to do with the father and daughter duo behind the counter, Mario and Angela.
Despite the small scale of the establishment, their larger-than-life Italian personas fill the space with a welcoming family feel. While busy with customer orders, they manage to share laughter and cheerful banter. Mario even burst into Italian song at one point during my visit.
Limited seating makes Mario's most suitable for take-out, but you are welcome to grab a seat if one is available.
The best part? The food, of course. You just can't keep a good man (or pizza) down. They've managed to keep the food fantastic no matter where they are.
I ordered their "Famous Stromboli" on my first visit. Stromboli is like the Italian version of a burrito. It is essentially a long thick pocket of delicious pizza toppings wrapped in a pizza crust, albeit, not as round as a burrito. My stromboli was huge and loaded with a smidge of sauce, sausage, bacon, pepperoni and melted mozzarella cheese. Typically, it is sliced up and shared as an appetizer, but I opted to eat as much of it as I could (roughly 1/3) then shared the rest with a colleague. The bread was phenomenal, managing to be thick and crusty enough to handle the ingredients without leaving me feeling heavy, and the melted cheese had a respectable pull by anyone's standards.
Their dessert case had several options to choose from. Tiramisu is a no brainer, so I selected the Italian cream cake instead. I know my birthday is roughly 10 months away, but the cake was so good I've decided 2024 will be my year to honor my mom's achievement of bringing me into the world by enjoying a slice once a month. The creamy coconut laden frosting was so deliciously addictive, I'd be happy to add a day in honor your birthday as well. Let me know.
I don't know what Mario's special this week is, but last week it was baked spaghetti and meatballs for $9.99. Talk about a steal. Talk about comfort food. Those meatballs and sauce were the real deal.
There are seasons for everything in life, even restaurants, and I am heading into 2024 grateful Mario and Angela's Italian Eatery has returned for another season of mine.
Your turn.
