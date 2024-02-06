An Italian, a Latina and a mechanic walk into a building ...

I wish I had a good punchline to go along with the headline, but this is simply the true story of how my recent visit to Mario and Angela's Italian Eatery in Jackson unfolded.

If you're local, you've probably been nostalgically awaiting the return of Mario's pizza. If you're new to the area, hold on to your hat because you are in for one heck of a treat.

I moved to the area approximately 17 years ago, and Mario's was one of the first local restaurants my (then) husband and I visited for lunch when it was still located near the St. Louis Iron Mountain Railway station in Jackson. The romance (and marriage) was long gone by the time they relocated to Broadway in Cape Girardeau, so I visited with a couple of my favorite work colleagues, who have both since moved on to new endeavors. I only just realized I no longer see either of them outside of social media.

I suppose everything has a season. Such is life.

The recent return of Mario and Angela's Italian Eatery, 215 W. Main St., gave me a sense of coming full circle, a mirroring of my own life, which seems appropriately poetic from a foodie/writer standpoint.

Their cheesy spaghetti and meatball bake was delicious and economical at just $9.99. Submitted by Mary Ann Castillo

Is it possible my soulmate is really a restaurant?

I walked in to place my lunch order on Friday afternoon and, from the corner of my eye, noticed a few familiar faces tucked away in a corner booth. My heroes. If it wasn't for them, I wouldn't be where I am today ... or that day ... or any day for that matter. "They" are the skilled individuals who make up the automotive team that keeps my almost 24-year-old Toyota "Big Red" (and me) running. I've changed automotive shops over the years, but Big Red remains by my side. While chatting, a peek through the corner of my other eye revealed a new-ish friend from another part of my life, which led to a quick hug and friendly "hello". What were the chances?

As I reflected on how a girl from the bottom of Texas managed to feel like an honorary "local", I suddenly realized it had nothing to do with me and everything to do with the father and daughter duo behind the counter, Mario and Angela.