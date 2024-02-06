An inquisitive spring flower

The Dutchman's breeches is a perennial plant that blooms from March into April. It grows wild throughout most of the eastern United States. A very close relative called squirrel corn grows wild in most of the same places Dutchman's breeches grows. Squirrel corn has similar leaves and stems, but its flowers have a distinct rounded heart shape.

The cluster of flowers I photographed here reminded me of water shooting up from a geyser.