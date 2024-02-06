All sections
FeaturesApril 3, 2021

An inquisitive spring flower

The Dutchman's Breeches is one of the most unusual spring flowers to be found in Southeast Missouri. Each white flower has an opening at the bottom surrounded by yellow curls. The top of the flower looks like the legs of pantaloons stretching outwardly as if hanging from a clothesline...

Aaron Horrell
The Dutchman's Breeches is one of the most unusual spring flowers to be found in Southeast Missouri. Each white flower has an opening at the bottom surrounded by yellow curls. The top of the flower looks like the legs of pantaloons stretching outwardly as if hanging from a clothesline.

The Dutchman's breeches is a perennial plant that blooms from March into April. It grows wild throughout most of the eastern United States. A very close relative called squirrel corn grows wild in most of the same places Dutchman's breeches grows. Squirrel corn has similar leaves and stems, but its flowers have a distinct rounded heart shape.

The cluster of flowers I photographed here reminded me of water shooting up from a geyser.

