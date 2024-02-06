An extra leaf?

Trilliums, as well as many other kinds of flowers, have small leaf-like outgrowths called sepals immediately beneath the flower. Trilliums have three oversized sepals that extend from a single stem. The trillium on the left is a surprise of nature. It has a fourth sepal sticking straight up.

I hope to go back to the place I found this trillium in a week or so to see if the flower, which normally has three purple petals, will have four.