Each of us has people in our lives we look to as examples. That social media influencer, the DIY tutorial on the video streaming service or the person from history who overcame tremendous odds all serve as illustrations of those we look to -- men and women who influence our decisions, our likes and dislikes. Good examples can help us live well by calling us up to a higher level of excellence and achievement. Jesus is an example for us all, faith or not, in three ways.
First, Jesus is a servant. In John 13, within hours of betrayal and arrest, he gathered together his disciples reclining around the Passover table. Their feet were caked in dirt and other matters found along the roads. A good host would command a servant to wash the feet of their guest before eating. Yet no one had. Jesus took the initiative, embracing a lowly position and tasks, to illustrate the priority of serving. A life well-lived comes from serving others.
Second, Jesus acted sacrificially. Philippians 2 describes how he gave up his rightful position to sacrifice himself on our behalf. He did not cling to what was rightfully his but humbled himself, giving himself to the point of death, even death on a cross. The cross is a symbol of beauty today. Overlaid in gold, or made from silver to decorate a neck. In Jesus' day, the cross was a symbol of death and curse. The equivalent of our modern-day electric chair. Jesus willfully and sacrificially gave himself to the point of death for the pay the debt of sin. A life well-lived is one who, like Jesus, is lived sacrificially.
Lastly, Jesus suffered. He was rejected, mocked and beaten. 1 Peter 2:21 tells us that his unjust suffering is an example for us when we suffer while innocent. When what should not happen does and what should happen does not. Jesus was insulted but did not exchange insults. He was attacked but did not threaten retaliation. A life well-lived is one in which, when unjustly wronged, does not seek revenge. A life that will defend and protect but does not try to repay vengeance for evil.
Examples inspire action. Actions applying the best of values and call others to their best. Jesus game himself to those who rejected him so that all who trust him will have life and life eternal.