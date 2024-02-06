An example for us all

Second, Jesus acted sacrificially. Philippians 2 describes how he gave up his rightful position to sacrifice himself on our behalf. He did not cling to what was rightfully his but humbled himself, giving himself to the point of death, even death on a cross. The cross is a symbol of beauty today. Overlaid in gold, or made from silver to decorate a neck. In Jesus' day, the cross was a symbol of death and curse. The equivalent of our modern-day electric chair. Jesus willfully and sacrificially gave himself to the point of death for the pay the debt of sin. A life well-lived is one who, like Jesus, is lived sacrificially.

Lastly, Jesus suffered. He was rejected, mocked and beaten. 1 Peter 2:21 tells us that his unjust suffering is an example for us when we suffer while innocent. When what should not happen does and what should happen does not. Jesus was insulted but did not exchange insults. He was attacked but did not threaten retaliation. A life well-lived is one in which, when unjustly wronged, does not seek revenge. A life that will defend and protect but does not try to repay vengeance for evil.

Examples inspire action. Actions applying the best of values and call others to their best. Jesus game himself to those who rejected him so that all who trust him will have life and life eternal.