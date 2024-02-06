An entire meal to celebrate June

June marks the official beginning of summer -- barbecue season is in full swing, warm weather is abundant, and we're halfway through the year. All of these call for some new great recipes. I've pulled together a little bit of everything for you today starting with grilled entree recipes, a few side salads and then sweet treats to finish up the meal.

Some of these recipes may be old favorites you've forgotten about or just haven't made in awhile, and some may be new to you. Whatever the case, it all leads to summertime deliciousness to kick off the great month of June. Did I fail to mention June is my birthday month? We'll talk about that next week.

Grilled and Marinated Pork Tenderloin

Pork tenderloin is marinated and then grilled to perfection.

2 to 2-1/2 pounds pork tenderloin

2/3 cup low-sodium or regular soy sauce

2 tablespoons light or dark brown sugar

1 scallion, chopped

1 clove garlic, pressed or bruised

1/4 teaspoon toasted sesame oil or other oil

1-inch piece ginger root cut into 3 pieces, or small amount of dry ginger

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1/2 cup pineapple juice

8 to 10 slices fresh pineapple

Stir all ingredients together except pork. Continue stirring until sugar dissolves. Reserve 2 tablespoons of marinade to brush on fresh pineapple slices, if desired. Seal pork and marinade in gallon zip-top bag, pressing out as much air as possible. Refrigerate for 6 to 8 hours or overnight.

Remove pork from marinade and grill over medium high heat until meat thermometer reads 145 degrees.

Remove from grill to rest and grill pineapple slices on hot grill about 2 minutes per side.

Cajun Style Grilled Chicken Wings

The ultimate fun food, these Grilled Chicken Wings can be served with a dry spice blend straight off the grill or tossed in Cajun butter.

For the Wings

2 pounds chicken wings, approximately 18 to 20 wings

4 teaspoons Cajun seasoning like Tony Chachere original Creole seasoning

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

For the Cajun Butter Sauce

4 to 5 teaspoons unsalted butter

1 tablespoon Louisiana style hot sauce like Crystal

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1/2 teaspoon Cajun seasoning

Juice of 1/2 small lemon

For the Wings: wash and thoroughly dry the wings. Blend the Cajun seasoning, herbs and baking powder together and sprinkle evenly over wings.

Lay in single layer in pan and loosely cover. Refrigerate overnight if possible. Cook on grill until juices run clear when pierced with a fork. Rotate and turn wings as they cook to evenly brown all wings on all sides. Toss in melted Cajun Butter Sauce if desired before serving.

For the Cajun Butter Sauce: blend all ingredients together. Refrigerate overnight or keep warm on grill or stove top until wings are done.

Garlic Shrimp Kebabs

This is a quick and easy shrimp kebab recipe that requires minimal ingredients, but is bursting with flavor. Serve over a bed of rice with fresh lemon wedges.

1 pound frozen shrimp, thawed and peeled

1/4 cup olive oil

1 tablespoon minced garlic

2 teaspoons lemon juice

Fresh lemons

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 pinch finely chopped parsley

Metal or wooden skewers

Cooking spray

Rinse and dry shrimp. Whisk olive oil, garlic, lemon juice, pepper, and parsley together in a bowl and pour into a large resealable plastic bag. Add shrimp, coat with the marinade, squeeze out excess air, and seal the bag. Marinate in the refrigerator for 2 hours.

Preheat an outdoor grill for medium heat and lightly oil the grate. Lightly coat metal skewers with cooking spray. Remove shrimp from the marinade and shake off excess. Discard the remaining marinade. Place about 5 shrimp on each skewer.

Cook on the preheated grill until shrimp are bright pink on the outside and the meat is opaque, about 5 minutes; do not overcook.Wooden skewers may be substituted for metal skewers, if desired. Before using, soak wooden skewers in water for 15 minutes to prevent them from catching fire on the grill.

Supreme Broccoli Salad

10 cups broccoli florets (about 3-1/2 pounds)

6 cups seedless red grapes (about 3 pounds)

1 cup sliced celery

6 scallions, sliced

2 cups mayonnaise

2/3 cup sugar

2 tablespoons cider vinegar

1 pound sliced bacon, cooked and crumbled

1-1/3 cups slivered almonds, toasted

In a large salad bowl, combine the broccoli, grapes, celery and onions. In a small bowl, combine the mayonnaise, sugar and vinegar. Pour over broccoli mixture and toss to coat.

Cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight. Just before serving, gently stir in bacon and almonds.

Cool Layered Cranberry Gelatin Salad

When you hear that a recipe calls for cranberries, do you immediately think it should be served in the winter? This layered salad is delicious anytime and can be altered by changing the gelatin flavor.

Cranberry Layer:

1 package (3 ounces) cranberry or raspberry gelatin

1 cup boiling water

1 can (14 ounces) whole-berry cranberry sauce

Fluffy Layer:

1 package (3 ounces) lemon or orange gelatin

1 cup boiling water

3 ounces cream cheese, softened

1/3 cup mayonnaise

1 can (8 ounces) crushed pineapple, undrained

1/2 cup heavy whipping cream, whipped

1 cup miniature marshmallows

2 tablespoons chopped pecans

In a small bowl, dissolve cranberry gelatin in boiling water; stir in cranberry sauce until blended. Transfer to an 8-inch square dish. Refrigerate until set.

In another bowl, dissolve lemon gelatin in boiling water. Beat cream cheese and mayonnaise until smooth; stir into the lemon or orange gelatin with the pineapple. Refrigerate until slightly thickened, about 2 hours.

Fold the cream, marshmallows and pecans into cream cheese mixture. Spread over cranberry layer. Refrigerate for 4 hours or until set.

Lemony Asparagus and Pea Pasta Salad

1 pound (16 ounces) uncooked pasta, corkscrew is preferred

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 pound asparagus, cut into approximately 1-inch pieces

1/4 teaspoon Kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

Dash black pepper

1-1/2 cups baby peas, thawed

3/4 cup Parmesan cheese, grated

2 tablespoons parsley, chopped

Lemon Vinaigrette:

1/2 cup olive oil

1/4 cup lemon juice, fresh squeezed

2 tablespoon red wine vinegar

Zest of 1 lemon, or adjust to taste

1/2 teaspoon Kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon fresh cracked pepper

Cook pasta in salted water to al dente according to package directions. Drain pasta and rinse under cold water. Set aside.

While pasta is cooking, heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in skillet. Add asparagus, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Cook on medium high for 3 to 4 minutes until asparagus is tender but still has a crisp texture. Remove from pan and set aside. Place frozen peas in strainer and rinse with cool water. Set aside to drain.

In a mason jar or small bowl, mix together olive oil, lemon juice, red wine vinegar lemon zest, salt and pepper. Set aside.

In a large bowl, add pasta, asparagus and peas. Drizzle on lemon vinaigrette and toss to mix all ingredients. Sprinkle on Parmesan cheese and parsley. Gently toss and place in serving bowl. Garnish with additional Parmesan cheese and parsley if desired. Serve and enjoy.

Can be stored, covered in refrigerator for up to 3 days.