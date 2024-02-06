An entire meal to celebrate June

June marks the official beginning of summer -- barbecue season is in full swing, warm weather is abundant, and we're halfway through the year. All of these call for some new great recipes. I've pulled together a little bit of everything for you today starting with grilled entree recipes, a few side salads and then sweet treats to finish up the meal.
Some of these recipes may be old favorites you've forgotten about or just haven't made in awhile, and some may be new to you. Whatever the case, it all leads to summertime deliciousness to kick off the great month of June. Did I fail to mention June is my birthday month? We'll talk about that next week.
Pork tenderloin is marinated and then grilled to perfection.
Stir all ingredients together except pork. Continue stirring until sugar dissolves. Reserve 2 tablespoons of marinade to brush on fresh pineapple slices, if desired. Seal pork and marinade in gallon zip-top bag, pressing out as much air as possible. Refrigerate for 6 to 8 hours or overnight.
Remove pork from marinade and grill over medium high heat until meat thermometer reads 145 degrees.
Remove from grill to rest and grill pineapple slices on hot grill about 2 minutes per side.
The ultimate fun food, these Grilled Chicken Wings can be served with a dry spice blend straight off the grill or tossed in Cajun butter.
For the Wings
For the Cajun Butter Sauce
For the Wings: wash and thoroughly dry the wings. Blend the Cajun seasoning, herbs and baking powder together and sprinkle evenly over wings.
Lay in single layer in pan and loosely cover. Refrigerate overnight if possible. Cook on grill until juices run clear when pierced with a fork. Rotate and turn wings as they cook to evenly brown all wings on all sides. Toss in melted Cajun Butter Sauce if desired before serving.
For the Cajun Butter Sauce: blend all ingredients together. Refrigerate overnight or keep warm on grill or stove top until wings are done.
This is a quick and easy shrimp kebab recipe that requires minimal ingredients, but is bursting with flavor. Serve over a bed of rice with fresh lemon wedges.
Rinse and dry shrimp. Whisk olive oil, garlic, lemon juice, pepper, and parsley together in a bowl and pour into a large resealable plastic bag. Add shrimp, coat with the marinade, squeeze out excess air, and seal the bag. Marinate in the refrigerator for 2 hours.
Preheat an outdoor grill for medium heat and lightly oil the grate. Lightly coat metal skewers with cooking spray. Remove shrimp from the marinade and shake off excess. Discard the remaining marinade. Place about 5 shrimp on each skewer.
Cook on the preheated grill until shrimp are bright pink on the outside and the meat is opaque, about 5 minutes; do not overcook.Wooden skewers may be substituted for metal skewers, if desired. Before using, soak wooden skewers in water for 15 minutes to prevent them from catching fire on the grill.
In a large salad bowl, combine the broccoli, grapes, celery and onions. In a small bowl, combine the mayonnaise, sugar and vinegar. Pour over broccoli mixture and toss to coat.
Cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight. Just before serving, gently stir in bacon and almonds.
When you hear that a recipe calls for cranberries, do you immediately think it should be served in the winter? This layered salad is delicious anytime and can be altered by changing the gelatin flavor.
Cranberry Layer:
Fluffy Layer:
In a small bowl, dissolve cranberry gelatin in boiling water; stir in cranberry sauce until blended. Transfer to an 8-inch square dish. Refrigerate until set.
In another bowl, dissolve lemon gelatin in boiling water. Beat cream cheese and mayonnaise until smooth; stir into the lemon or orange gelatin with the pineapple. Refrigerate until slightly thickened, about 2 hours.
Fold the cream, marshmallows and pecans into cream cheese mixture. Spread over cranberry layer. Refrigerate for 4 hours or until set.
Lemon Vinaigrette:
Cook pasta in salted water to al dente according to package directions. Drain pasta and rinse under cold water. Set aside.
While pasta is cooking, heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in skillet. Add asparagus, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Cook on medium high for 3 to 4 minutes until asparagus is tender but still has a crisp texture. Remove from pan and set aside. Place frozen peas in strainer and rinse with cool water. Set aside to drain.
In a mason jar or small bowl, mix together olive oil, lemon juice, red wine vinegar lemon zest, salt and pepper. Set aside.
In a large bowl, add pasta, asparagus and peas. Drizzle on lemon vinaigrette and toss to mix all ingredients. Sprinkle on Parmesan cheese and parsley. Gently toss and place in serving bowl. Garnish with additional Parmesan cheese and parsley if desired. Serve and enjoy.
Can be stored, covered in refrigerator for up to 3 days.
Notes: I prefer to saute the asparagus to get a bit of char on the stalks. You could roast them in the oven as well. If you are not a fan of peas, then leave them out. I love lemons but if the dressing is too strong for you, just leave out the zest. This salad is best served at room temperature. If you make it ahead of time, just take it out of the fridge and let it come to room temp before serving.
The pretzel and cookie crust is a salty contrast to the sweet blueberries and cheesecake filling in this tasty treat.
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Spray 13x9-inch pan with cooking spray.
In medium bowl, break up cookie dough. Stir or knead in 1 cup of the pretzel crumbs. Press cookie dough evenly in bottom of pan. (If dough is sticky, use floured fingers.) Bake 5 minutes. Place 2 cups blueberries evenly on crust.
In medium bowl, beat cream cheese, sugar, vanilla and lemon peel with electric mixer on medium-high speed about 1 minute or until well blended. Add eggs; beat about 2 minutes or until well blended and creamy. Gently spoon evenly over blueberries.
Bake 27 to 33 minutes or until set at least 2 inches from edge of pan but center still jiggles slightly when moved (it will become firm during refrigeration). Cool 1 hour. Refrigerate about 1-1/2 hours or until chilled and firm. Cut into 8 rows by 3 rows.
Spoon 1 teaspoon of the remaining pretzel crumbs and a few blueberries over each serving.
Note: Line pan with foil to make cutting bars easier and cleanup a snap.
To quickly soften cream cheese, remove from wrapper and place on microwaveable plate. Microwave uncovered on Medium (50%) 30 seconds; let stand 1 to 2 minutes.
You will think these pecans have something addictive in them so you won't want to stop eating them. Adjust the level of heat you desire by adding or reducing the amount of cumin and cayenne pepper.
These pecans are very good served in a fresh nice green salad.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line baking sheet with parchment paper. Combine all ingredients and mix well.
Arrange pecans in a single layer on sheet pan. Bake 15 minutes, then stir. Bake an additional 10 minutes. Allow pecans to cool 5 minutes, then stir to loosen individual pieces.
Once completely cooled, store in airtight container.
Salad:
In a small bowl, mix brown sugar, chili powder and salt. Rub onto both sides of steak.
Place peppers and onion on a grilling grid; place on grill rack over medium heat. Grill, covered, until crisp-tender, stirring occasionally, 9 to 11 minutes; add tomatoes during the last 2 minutes. Remove from grill.
Place steak and corn directly on grill rack; close lid. Grill steak until a thermometer reads 135 degrees for medium-rare, 8 to 10 minutes on each side; grill corn until lightly charred, turning occasionally, 10 to 12 minutes.
Divide greens and cilantro among 4 bowls. Cut corn from cobs and thinly slice steak across the grain; place in bowls. Top with vegetables; drizzle with vinaigrette. If desired, serve with cheese, lime and tortillas.
Note: If you do not have a grilling grid, use a disposable foil pan with holes poked into the bottom with a meat fork.
After a big meal, folks really go for this light lemon treat. The shortbread crust is the perfect base for the fluffy top layers. This is an old classic and can be made with any pudding flavor you desire. You can add pecans to the shortbread crust, add coconut or other ingredients in the pudding, add in crushed candy bar or whatever you wish to do to make this type of dessert your own.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cut butter into flour until crumbly. Press into an ungreased 13x9-inch baking dish. Bake until light brown, 18 to 22 minutes. Cool on a wire rack.
Meanwhile, beat cream cheese and sugar until smooth. Fold in 1 cup whipped topping. Spread over cooled crust.
Beat milk and pudding mix on low speed for 2 minutes. Carefully spread over cream cheese layer. Top with remaining whipped topping. Refrigerate at least 1 hour.
Place potatoes in a 6-quart stockpot; add water to cover. Add salt; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cook, uncovered, until potatoes are tender, 12 to 15 minutes.
Meanwhile, in a large skillet, cook bacon over medium heat until crisp, stirring occasionally. Remove with a slotted spoon and drain on paper towels; reserve 4 tablespoons bacon drippings. Cook and stir onion in reserved drippings until browned, 6 to 8 minutes. Reserve 1/4 cup cooked bacon for topping. Add onion, drippings, celery and remaining bacon to potatoes.
In a small bowl, mix mayonnaise, mustard and seasonings. Pour over potato mixture; toss to coat. Refrigerate, covered, until chilled, 1 hour. Just before serving, sprinkle with reserved bacon.
Loaded with Oreos, salted peanuts, vanilla ice cream and topped with the best fudgy topping you've ever tasted, this family-sized dessert will have your mouth watering.
Combine crushed cookies and butter. Press into bottom of 13x9-inch dish. Spoon softened vanilla ice cream over crushed cookie crust. Cover with peanuts and place in freezer to set while making chocolate topping.
Using a whisk, combine powdered sugar, butter, chocolate chips and milk in a large sauce pan over medium heat until chips melt. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Turn down the heat, simmer for 10 minutes, stirring often. Let cool completely.
Pour topping over dessert and work to edges. Freeze until firm. Soften in refrigerator for 5 to 10 minutes before serving.
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
