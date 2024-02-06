An early turtle

This turtle is a native red eared slider. It has an elongated red patch along each side of its head. This, and the fact that they like to come out of the water to bask on logs, makes them one of our easiest turtles to identify.

To get a photo like this go on a sunny day to a pond or other swampy area such as Duck Creek Conservation Area. Find a partially submerged log and focus your camera and your attention on the log from a short distance away. If you scare turtles off a log it is a sure bet that one, two or maybe all will soon return. It may take 15 or 20 minutes for the turtles to begin climbing back onto the log. Be patient, quiet and still. Try not to make any movements that the turtles might see. Red eared sliders are wild creatures. They will perceive you as a threat and slide back off the log into the water.

There may be a few more periods of cold days before spring officially arrives. February is still winter, but spring surely is in the air. Rejoice!