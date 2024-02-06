All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesJanuary 25, 2020

An early 'business directory' for Cape County, 1816-1817

Early businesses in territorial Missouri appear in lists of taxes and license fees. The Missouri Gazette and Public Advertiser, dating from 1808 in St. Louis, was the newspaper of record for the area until the Jackson Independent began in 1820. The Gazette printed lists of public monies received for the counties south of St. Louis. A tax and licensure system for Missouri Territory began in 1814, and the list of businesses discussed below was from 1816 and 1817...

Bill Eddleman avatar
Bill Eddleman
List of monies received for licenses in Cape Girardeau County, 1816-1817, published in the Missouri Gazette and Public Advertiser, Dec. 6, 1817.
List of monies received for licenses in Cape Girardeau County, 1816-1817, published in the Missouri Gazette and Public Advertiser, Dec. 6, 1817.Submitted photo

Early businesses in territorial Missouri appear in lists of taxes and license fees. The Missouri Gazette and Public Advertiser, dating from 1808 in St. Louis, was the newspaper of record for the area until the Jackson Independent began in 1820. The Gazette printed lists of public monies received for the counties south of St. Louis. A tax and licensure system for Missouri Territory began in 1814, and the list of businesses discussed below was from 1816 and 1817.

The classes of businesses requiring licenses were mercantile businesses; those trading with Indians; "pedlars" or peddlers; ferries; and taverns, public inns, or public houses of entertainment. The legislature set basic rates, modified by local courts for some business classes. The county sheriff issued licenses.

Four licensed ferries operated during this time, with the license fee of $5 (the state set the fee at $5 to $100, with fares set by the county court). Cape Girardeau County encompassed what is now Wayne County and points west, and the ferry operated by Solomon Bollinger was on Black River southeast of present-day Williamsville. This was an important crossing on the main road from Jackson to Davidsonville, a route that many Cape Girardeau families took before 1830 while immigrating to Arkansas. The William Ross ferry was likely south of Cape Girardeau in the vicinity of the present-day cement plant, where Ross had a Spanish land grant (partly underwater today due to river course change). Charles G. Ellis was a noted Cape Girardeau businessman, and his ferry likely operated on the Mississippi at Cape. In 1817, Parish Green bought the ferry operated by Medad Randol in 1816, which was the famous Green's Ferry that ran the Mississippi at present-day Trail of Tears State Park.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The legislature set peddlers' licenses at $14 per year. Two operated in 1817, and both James Smith and the Worthington family lived in the area near Crooked Creek in present-day Bollinger County. The county issued three tavern licenses, set at $10 by the county. John Edwards operated one outside of Jackson. Edwards had been Kentucky's first U.S. senator and had land in the Jackson area. George Henderson's was in Cape Girardeau (as was his mercantile business) and William Sheppard's in Jackson.

Most of the licenses issued to Cape Girardeau County businesses were merchant's licenses. The rate for these businesses was $15 per 6 months on stands selling or retailing merchandise. Of the merchants licensed in Cape Girardeau County, deed and other records show two were in Cape Girardeau (Henderson and Daniel F. Steinbeck), six in Jackson (Daniel M. Stout, Joseph Frizel, William Neely, Nathan Vanhorn, John Herbert & Co., and Rene le Mellieur of St. Louis), and one in the Whitewater Settlement (Joseph Rogers). The location of four others is unclear (Thomas Stevens, Robert Hancock, Jeptha Sweet and John Cammack).

The location of these businesses emphasize the growth in Jackson after its organization as the county seat in 1814 and how far the business community in the county has come since.

Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
ColumnNov. 5
Kinder: Why Cape's water rate vote is crucial for the city's...
ColumnOct. 29
The many layers of sports betting
ColumnOct. 25
Chief Justice Russell: Why your vote on judges matters: A gu...
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Cha...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy