An appealing Easter carrot cake recipe

In just 10 days it will be Easter, the most important holiday on the Christian calendar, a celebration whose central message of hope is perhaps more sorely needed now than ever before.

This year's Easter dinner is likely to be memorable, though not for the right reasons. We might not be able to serve the foods we're used to serving or even risk sitting around the dinner table in close proximity.

Given the stakes, we can handle the disruptions, but if there's one part of this year's holiday dinner that I hope I won't have to give up, it's carrot cake, what the Epicurious website calls the classic Easter dessert.

What carrots have to do with the death and resurrection of Christ I'm not exactly sure, but it wouldn't be the first Easter food that is perplexing. Ham, for example, is the traditional centerpiece of the Easter meal, even though Jesus most likely did not include it in his diet. Though he was occasionally insubordinate, he was, after all, a practicing Jew.

Carrots are presumably appropriate for Easter because in addition to being harbingers of Spring, they are what rabbits like, and the Easter bunny is the major commercial symbol of the religious holiday.

A food processor and a bag of baby carrots make preparing the classic Easter dessert, carrot cake, a snap. Submitted by Tom Harte

Turns out the rabbit's association with Easter has pagan roots going all the way back to at least the 13th century to the Teutonic goddess of spring, Eostra, from whom the word Easter may have been derived.