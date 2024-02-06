An albino fern?

The fern I have photographed here is called a bracken. Bracken is an alternative word for the word fern. The bracken has a particular leaf configuration dissimilar to other ferns. That being said, there are many different kinds of brackens spread worldwide.
The white leaf or limb on this bracken is a form of plant albinism caused by the leaf's inability to produce chlorophyll.
The part of a plant that should produce chlorophyll but does not will die prematurely. In small plants the albinism can cause the whole plant to die.
