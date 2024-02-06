Three friends walk into a winery: a chef, a wine and spirits sales consultant, and an English professor. They order flights of everything on the menu and spend the afternoon comparing tasting notes as they explore the flavors of the region, telling tales, laughing and enjoying the beautiful spring weather. They visit two more wineries and repeat.

There is no punchline at the end of this story, just a perfect afternoon with friends.

In early April, I invited Lisa Essmyer and Patrick Koetting to join me on a trip to the Shawnee Hills Wine Trail. Each of us had previously visited at least one winery along the trail, but this was an opportunity to intentionally experience Southern Illinois wineries. Since I’m a relative novice when it comes to wine, I knew Lisa’s and Patrick’s expertise would enhance the experience as we explored the wines of Southern Illinois and talked with winemakers along the trail.

Peach Barn Winery and Cafe in Alto Pass, Ill., is one of many wineries along the Shawnee Hills Wine Trail in Southern Illinois. The trail was started with three wineries in 1995 and has grown steadily since. Photo by Justin White

The Shawnee Hills Wine Trail originated in the summer of 1995 when the owners of Alto Vineyards, Pomona Winery and Owl Creek Vineyard — all regionally successful wineries — wanted to expand their market beyond Southern Illinois and become a destination. Ted Wichmann, original founder of Owl Creek Winery who now consults with Wichmann Vineyard, visited the Fingerlakes Wine District in northern New York and brought the idea back home. The Shawnee Hills Wine Trail became the first wine trail in the state of Illinois.

In 2006, the Shawnee Hills American Viticultural Area (AVA) was formed, establishing the region as a unique grape growing area in Southern Illinois. The Shawnee Hills Wine Trail has since grown to 11 wineries, with more wineries looking to join within the next few years. According to Wichmann, when the wine trail first started, the only lodging in Union County was in Anna, Ill., and now there are 80 bed and breakfasts in the region, clearly illustrating how the early dreams of those three winemakers have become reality.

Lisa, Patrick and I had the opportunity to sit down with Paul Renzaglia, the winemaker at Alto Vineyards. His father, a retired Southern Illinois University professor who immigrated from north central Italy, purchased the property where Alto Vineyards sits, predicting it would be a good place to grow grapes after seeing how well apples and peaches grew in the area. According to Renzaglia, they planted 10 acres in 1982, starting production as a vineyard in 1985.

“We quickly learned that you don’t make money growing grapes, so we started the winery in 1988 with our first release,” Renzaglia says.

Bottles of wine sit on a shelf at Alto Vineyards in Alto Pass, Ill. The vineyard began production in 1985. Photo by Justin White

At that time, Alto Vineyards was one of six wineries in the entire state of Illinois; today, there are more than 140.

As these wineries honed their craft, it became evident the soil, which Renzaglia described as “more sandy, glacier-formed and pushed up, lighter and more porous, loamy,” brings a flavor unique to the region. He said the grapes grown in the region prefer porous soils, and “vines need to suffer a little — they like a challenge.”

The winemakers at all the vineyards we visited emphasized that certain grape varieties do better in certain areas; climate, geology, soil, amount of sunlight and length of the season all impact the viability of the grapes. Wichmann referred to it as “what the French call ‘terroir,’ or taste of the earth,” and he said each wine has many unique flavors and aromas related to the particular growing conditions in Shawnee Hills.

“Our climate and soil give an intensity of character and balance to the grapes that you can’t find anywhere else in our state,” says Renzaglia.