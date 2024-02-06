An acorn shell dressed in ice

Small. simple things become special with little spikes of ice sticking off of them. In this case, I discovered the shell of a small acorn sitting on a log where a squirrel or maybe a blue jay had left it after eating the acorn.

Frost usually lasts no more than a few hours on a sunny morning in Southeast Missouri. This means that you must get up early and dress for the cold to look for little treasures dressed in ice. A quiet night with no wind will best produce a frosty morning.