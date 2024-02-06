All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
featuresJanuary 2, 2021
An acorn shell dressed in ice
A frosty morning can be a good time to head outdoors in search of things dressed in ice crystals. A few days ago, a cold night provided me the frosty morning I was hoping for. Small. simple things become special with little spikes of ice sticking off of them. In this case, I discovered the shell of a small acorn sitting on a log where a squirrel or maybe a blue jay had left it after eating the acorn...
Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

A frosty morning can be a good time to head outdoors in search of things dressed in ice crystals. A few days ago, a cold night provided me the frosty morning I was hoping for.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Small. simple things become special with little spikes of ice sticking off of them. In this case, I discovered the shell of a small acorn sitting on a log where a squirrel or maybe a blue jay had left it after eating the acorn.

Frost usually lasts no more than a few hours on a sunny morning in Southeast Missouri. This means that you must get up early and dress for the cold to look for little treasures dressed in ice. A quiet night with no wind will best produce a frosty morning.

Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
featuresJuly 27
Stay away from this
featuresJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
featuresJuly 27
Reflections on the death of Jerome 'Dizzy' Dean
featuresJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
Captured on Film
featuresJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
featuresJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
featuresJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
featuresJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
featuresJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
featuresJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Lincoln history column 7-20-24: Pie prank leads to shots fired
featuresJuly 20
Lincoln history column 7-20-24: Pie prank leads to shots fired
Horrell column 7-20-24: A strange looking insect
featuresJuly 20
Horrell column 7-20-24: A strange looking insect
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy