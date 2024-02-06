Amy Dai: Central High School valedictorian

Favorite high-school experience: Roasting s'mores on Bunsen burners at the end of the year in AP Chemistry.

LAURA SIMON ~ lsimon@semissourian.com 2017 Cape Girardeau Central High School Valedictorian - Amy Dai

Who is your role model and why? Yasmin Green, the head of research and development at Jigsaw (an ideas incubator of Google), is a strong, independent and fearless woman. I am inspired by her because in her career, she has combined tech, science and business to solve pressing global geopolitical issues. I admire the way she steps up to tackle the big problems.

Advice to underclassmen: Don't be afraid to pursue your passions and chase your dreams. Nothing is impossible or scary if you live in the present with an eye on the future. Good organization is key.

Three words for the entire high-school experience: fast, fun whirlwind.