featuresJune 1, 2017
Amy Dai: Central High School valedictorian
Parents: Kay Liu, Jack Dai Hometown: Cape Girardeau Post-graduation plans: I plan on studying economics and English at the University of Pennsylvania. High-school activities: Tennis, speech and debate team, art, Beta Club. Favorite high-school experience: Roasting s'mores on Bunsen burners at the end of the year in AP Chemistry...
Southeast Missourian
Cape Girardeau Central High School valedictorian Amy Dai plans to study economics and English at the University of Pennsylvania.
Cape Girardeau Central High School valedictorian Amy Dai plans to study economics and English at the University of Pennsylvania.Laura Simon

Parents: Kay Liu, Jack Dai

Hometown: Cape Girardeau

Post-graduation plans: I plan on studying economics and English at the University of Pennsylvania.

High-school activities: Tennis, speech and debate team, art, Beta Club.

Favorite high-school experience: Roasting s'mores on Bunsen burners at the end of the year in AP Chemistry.

LAURA SIMON ~ lsimon@semissourian.com 2017 Cape Girardeau Central High School Valedictorian - Amy Dai
LAURA SIMON ~ lsimon@semissourian.com 2017 Cape Girardeau Central High School Valedictorian - Amy Dai

Who is your role model and why? Yasmin Green, the head of research and development at Jigsaw (an ideas incubator of Google), is a strong, independent and fearless woman. I am inspired by her because in her career, she has combined tech, science and business to solve pressing global geopolitical issues. I admire the way she steps up to tackle the big problems.

Advice to underclassmen: Don't be afraid to pursue your passions and chase your dreams. Nothing is impossible or scary if you live in the present with an eye on the future. Good organization is key.

Three words for the entire high-school experience: fast, fun whirlwind.

Community




