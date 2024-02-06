Amid pandemic, homebrewing surges in popularity

SALEM, Ore. -- On March 14, the day after the COVID-19 outbreak was declared a national emergency in the United States, I decided to take up an activity that I had abandoned decades ago.

I brewed some beer.

I became part of a trend. While states imposed stay-at-home orders, brewpubs closed, and people lost jobs and tried to economize, homebrewing in America has exploded in popularity.

"Our industry in a recession does well because not as many people are working, people are more cost-conscious and they have time on their hands," said David Stuart, national sales manager for Ohio-based LD Carlson, a wholesale distributor of beer- and winemaking supplies.

Homebrewing also provides an escape from dwelling on the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's so easy to get wrapped up in the news, constantly feeling like you need to be updated," said Gary Glass, director of the American Homebrewers Association. "So it's a way to get away from what's going on out there in the world and do something that's fun, and later drink that beer that you brewed."

May 2 is National Homebrew Day. Normally, homebrewers come together to make the same official recipes for side-by-side competition. This year, it will be a "virtual big brew," in which people brew at home with a suggested recipe (Pangea Proxima Polar IPA) and do a toast on social media. More than 1,700 people from around the world have pledged to join.

Northern Brewer, a major supplier of home-brewing and winemaking equipment in America, says business has shot up by 40% to 50%. But not all shops are seeing an upturn. Gina Fox's Salem Brew Supply, in Salem, Oregon, has had a slight dip in sales since they moved from in-store sales to home deliveries. But she's optimistic.

"I think with the tight community that we have, the home-brewing community, and with the fact that once people start home-brewing they usually continue down the road, I feel like we could survive this," she said.

Hazy IPAs are trendy these days, but many customers are asking for "classic hops" -- like cascade, centennial, chinook -- that were popular years ago, said Mike Brennan, sales manager in the western U.S. for the homebrew division of BSG HandCraft, a wholesaler of brewing supplies.