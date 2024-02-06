Americans want perfect endless summer. Buffett offered one

It seemed wistfully appropriate, somehow, that news of Jimmy Buffett's death emerged at the beginning of the Labor Day weekend, the demarcation point of every American summer's symbolic end. Because for so many, the 76-year-old Buffett embodied something they held onto ever so tightly as the world grew ever more complex: the promise of an eternal summer of sand, sun, blue salt water and gentle tropical winds.

He was the man whose studied devil-may-care attitude became a lifestyle and a multimillion-dollar business -- a connecting filament between the suburbs and the Florida Keys and, beyond them, the Caribbean. From Margaritaville to the unspecified tropical paradise where he just wanted to eat cheeseburgers ("that American creation on which I feed"), he became a life's-a-beach avatar for anyone working for the weekend and hoping to unplug -- even in the decades before "unplugging" became a thing.

"It's important to have as much fun as possible while we're here. It balances out the times when the minefield of life explodes," he posted last year.

The beach has stood in for informality and relaxation in American popular culture for more than a century, propelled by the early Miss America pageants on the Atlantic City boardwalk and the culturally appropriative "tiki" aesthetic that GIs brought back from the South Pacific after World War II. It gained steam with the Frankie Avalon and Annette Funicello "Beach Blanket Bingo" years, the mainstreaming of surfing and beach-motel culture and the Beach Boys' "California Girls." And it continues unabated -- just look to the dubious stylings of MTV's "Jersey Shore."

That train arrived at Margaritaville in the 1970s, and Buffett jumped aboard and became the conductor and chief engineer of its gently rebellious counterculture. He was hardly a critical darling, but he was, as he sang, "a pirate, 200 years too late" who believed that latitude directly impacted attitude. That accounted for a lot of the mass appeal.

These days, for every piece of the culture that made the shoreline or the tropical island a potentially dispiriting place to become unanchored -- "The Beach" or "Lost" or even, heaven help us, "Gilligan's Island" -- there is a counterbalancing Buffett song right there to tell you that at the edge of the land you can find peace, or at least a chance at it.

There was of course "Margaritaville," the song that launched a "Parrothead" empire, the one that prescribed taking time "watching the sun bake" and invoked "booze in the blender" and shrimp "beginnin' to boil" (from which you can draw a direct line to the sensibility of seafood restaurant chains like Joe's Crab Shack).

There was "Last Mango in Paris," in which the singer had to "get out of the heat" to meet his hero, who told him to inhale all that life offers, and that even after that, "Jimmy, there's still so much to be done." There was "'Bama Breeze," an ode to a bar along the Gulf Coast where "you're one of our own" and, says the protagonist, "Good God, I feel at home down there."

And there was "Come Monday," in which a trip to do a gig in San Francisco -- on Labor Day weekend, no less -- became a meditation on city ("four lonely days in that brown LA haze") vs. paradise ("that night in Montana") and which he liked better.