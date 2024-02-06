Americans favor classics for their Christmas listening and viewing

LOS ANGELES -- Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" is the highest-charting Billboard Hot 100 holiday hit in 60 years, but Americans still prefer hearing carols such as "Silent Night" and "Jingle Bells," a new poll shows.

With Christmas next week, 12 percent of Americans named "Silent Night" as their favorite holiday song followed by "Jingle Bells" at 8 percent, according to a poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The open-ended question showed "It's a Wonderful Life" is a fan favorite among holiday films, followed closely by a mix of recent comedies and classics.

Nine percent of respondents listed the 1946 Frank Capra classic "It's a Wonderful Life" as their favorite film. Jimmy Stewart plays a conscientious family man who faces a seemingly insurmountable debt and attempts to end his life, but is stopped by a guardian angel on Christmas Eve.

"It's a story of redemption," said Michael Germana, 65, who called the film his favorite. The California native is also among the 21 percent of adults 60 and older who choose "Silent Night," which was first performed 200 years ago.

"It's a song of inclusion," Germana said. "There's no strife."

Americans younger than 30 are more likely than those older to name "Jingle Bells" (12 percent) and Carey's "All I Want for Christmas is You" (7 percent) as their favorite.

Carey's song only trails the 1958 song "The Chipmunk Song" by David Seville as the highest-charting hit on Billboard. Other popular songs on Billboard charts include Kenny G's "Auld Lang Syne" and "This One's for the Children" by New Kids on the Block.