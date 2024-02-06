Americanized Cinco de Mayo recipes

By Susan McClanahan

Cinco de Mayo and the Kentucky Derby are on the same day this year, so I did a recipe column featuring Kentucky Derby recipes a couple of weeks ago, so today is all about Mexican style recipes. Most recipes that we make are pretty Americanized Mexican style, but you certainly get the idea.

Taco Salad Tacos

1 pound extra-lean ground beef (95% lean)

1 medium onion, chopped

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon reduced-sodium beef bouillon granules

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1/4 teaspoon salt

For the salad:

3 cups torn romaine

1 large tomato, seeded and chopped

1 medium sweet orange pepper, chopped

3 green onions, chopped

8 taco shells, warmed

1/2 cup fat-free Catalina salad dressing

Shredded reduced-fat Colby-Monterey Jack cheese and reduced-fat sour cream, optional

In a large skillet, cook beef and onion over medium heat until meat is no longer pink. Stir in the chili powder, garlic powder, bouillon, cumin and salt; remove from the heat.

In a large bowl, combine the romaine, tomato, orange pepper and green onions. Spoon beef mixture into taco shells; top with salad mixture. Drizzle with dressing. Serve with cheese and sour cream if desired. Yield: 4 servings.

Easy Pork Posole

For a new, fun meal in a bowl, sit down to this Mexican classic full of cubed pork, sliced sausage, hominy and more. It all goes into the slow cooker, so you can come home at night to a table-ready dinner.

1 tablespoon canola oil

1/2 pound boneless pork shoulder butt roast, cubed

1/2 pound fully cooked Andouille sausage rope, sliced

6 cups reduced-sodium chicken broth

2 medium tomatoes, seeded and chopped

1 can (16 ounces) hominy, rinsed and drained

1 cup minced fresh cilantro

1 medium onion, chopped

4 green onions, chopped

1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/2 teaspoon coarsely ground pepper

Optional ingredients: corn tortillas, chopped onion, minced fresh cilantro and lime wedges.

In a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Brown pork and sausage; drain. Transfer to a 4-quart slow cooker. Stir in broth, tomatoes, hominy, cilantro, onion, green onions, jalapeno, garlic, chili powder, cumin, cayenne and pepper. Cook, covered, on low 6-8 hours or until meat is tender. If desired, serve with tortillas, onion, cilantro and lime wedges. Yield: 8 servings (2 quarts).

Notes: Canned hominy is dried corn that has been treated and soaked, resulting in a puffy, chewy texture. Look for hominy near the canned beans in the grocery store. Wear disposable gloves when cutting hot peppers; the oils can burn skin. Avoid touching your face.

Foil Pack Taco Chicken

4 small boneless skinless chicken breasts

4 teaspoons taco seasoning mix

1/2 pound red potatoes (about 2), thinly sliced

3/4 cup Mexican style finely shredded four cheese blend

1/2 cup thick and chunky salsa

1/4 cup reduced fat light sour cream

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Sprinkle chicken with taco seasoning mix. Place potatoes on centers of 4 large sheets heavy-duty foil sprayed with cooking spray; top with chicken, cheese and salsa.

Fold foil to make 4 packets; place in single layer on rimmed baking sheet.

Bake 30 to 35 minutes or until chicken is done (165 degrees). Cut slits in foil to release steam before carefully opening packets. Serve chicken topped with sour cream.

Steak Tacos with Cilantro Radish Salsa

2 tablespoons vegetable oil, divided

1 pound skirt or flank steak

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1/2 cup fresh cilantro leaves with tender stems, divided

4 radishes, trimmed, chopped

2 spring onions or 4 scallions, white and pale-green parts only, thinly sliced

1/2 Serrano chili or jalapeÃ±o, seeds removed if desired, finely chopped

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

8 corn tortillas, warmed

2 ounces queso fresco or Cotija cheese, crumbled

Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet over high heat. Season steak with salt and pepper and cook about 5 minutes per side for medium-rare. Let steak rest 5 minutes.

Meanwhile, chop half of cilantro and toss with radishes, onions, chile, lime juice, and remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a medium bowl. Season radish salsa with salt and pepper.

Slice steak and serve on tortillas topped with radish salsa, queso fresco, and remaining cilantro.

Huevos Veracruz

8 corn tortillas (6 inches)

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons finely chopped shallot

1 green bell pepper, stemmed, seeded, and finely diced

1 tablespoon finely diced jalapeÃ±o nacho slices (from a can or jar)

2 teaspoons minced garlic

1 bay leaf

Kosher salt

Ground black pepper

1 can (15 ounces) petite-cut diced tomatoes

1/4 cup pitted, chopped green olives

2 tablespoons nonpareil capers, drained

8 large eggs

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh cilantro leaves

1/4 cup crumbled cotija cheese

4 lime wedges

Prepare the grill for indirect cooking over medium heat (350 to 450 degrees). Preheat the skillet on the grill for 3 minutes.

Wrap the tortillas in a foil packet.

To a 12-inch cast-iron skillet add the oil and then the shallot, bell pepper, jalapeÃ±o, garlic, bay leaf, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper, mixing thoroughly. Cook over direct medium heat until the peppers are softened, about 5 minutes, stirring once or twice. Add the whole can of diced tomatoes and its juice, the olives, and capers and cook until the tomatoes are heated through, about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Keep the lid closed as much as possible during grilling.

Using the back of a large spoon, make eight shallow wells in the mixture so the skillet is just visible through the sauce. Crack one egg into each indentation, close the lid, and cook over direct medium heat until the yolks have just started to cloud over and the whites are set as desired, 7 to 10 minutes. During the last 1 to 2 minutes of cooking time, warm the tortillas over direct heat, turning once.

To serve, remove the bay leaf from the sauce. Set two warm tortillas on each plate, spoon some sauce on top and then two eggs. Season with salt and pepper and garnish with cilantro, cheese, and a squeeze of lime.

Chicken Burrito Skillet

1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-1/2-inch pieces

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 cup uncooked long grain rice

1 can (15 ounces) black beans, rinsed and drained

1 can (14-1/2 ounces) diced tomatoes, drained

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon chili powder

2 1/2 cups reduced-sodium chicken broth

1 cup shredded Mexican cheese blend

1 medium tomato, chopped

3 green onions, chopped

Toss chicken with salt and pepper. In a large skillet, heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium-high heat; saute chicken until browned, about 2 minutes. Remove from pan.

In same pan, heat remaining oil over medium-high heat; saute rice until lightly browned, 1-2 minutes. Stir in beans, canned tomatoes, seasonings and broth; bring to a boil. Place chicken on top (do not stir into rice). Simmer, covered, until rice is tender and chicken is no longer pink, 20-25 minutes.

Remove from heat; sprinkle with cheese. Let stand, covered, until cheese is melted. Top with tomato and green onions. Yield: 6 servings.

Notes: Any can of beans you have in your pantry will taste great in this recipe. This recipe used pintos and kidney beans, but you can change to your liking or availability.

Bump up the health factor by using brown rice instead of white.

Flavorful Chicken Fajitas

This flavorful recipe will definitely be on your weeknight dinner rotation. The chicken fajita marinade in these popular wraps is mouthwatering. They go together in a snap and always get raves.