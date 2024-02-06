Americanized Cinco de Mayo recipes

By Susan McClanahan
Cinco de Mayo and the Kentucky Derby are on the same day this year, so I did a recipe column featuring Kentucky Derby recipes a couple of weeks ago, so today is all about Mexican style recipes. Most recipes that we make are pretty Americanized Mexican style, but you certainly get the idea.
For the salad:
In a large skillet, cook beef and onion over medium heat until meat is no longer pink. Stir in the chili powder, garlic powder, bouillon, cumin and salt; remove from the heat.
In a large bowl, combine the romaine, tomato, orange pepper and green onions. Spoon beef mixture into taco shells; top with salad mixture. Drizzle with dressing. Serve with cheese and sour cream if desired. Yield: 4 servings.
For a new, fun meal in a bowl, sit down to this Mexican classic full of cubed pork, sliced sausage, hominy and more. It all goes into the slow cooker, so you can come home at night to a table-ready dinner.
In a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Brown pork and sausage; drain. Transfer to a 4-quart slow cooker. Stir in broth, tomatoes, hominy, cilantro, onion, green onions, jalapeno, garlic, chili powder, cumin, cayenne and pepper. Cook, covered, on low 6-8 hours or until meat is tender. If desired, serve with tortillas, onion, cilantro and lime wedges. Yield: 8 servings (2 quarts).
Notes: Canned hominy is dried corn that has been treated and soaked, resulting in a puffy, chewy texture. Look for hominy near the canned beans in the grocery store. Wear disposable gloves when cutting hot peppers; the oils can burn skin. Avoid touching your face.
Heat oven to 400 degrees. Sprinkle chicken with taco seasoning mix. Place potatoes on centers of 4 large sheets heavy-duty foil sprayed with cooking spray; top with chicken, cheese and salsa.
Fold foil to make 4 packets; place in single layer on rimmed baking sheet.
Bake 30 to 35 minutes or until chicken is done (165 degrees). Cut slits in foil to release steam before carefully opening packets. Serve chicken topped with sour cream.
Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet over high heat. Season steak with salt and pepper and cook about 5 minutes per side for medium-rare. Let steak rest 5 minutes.
Meanwhile, chop half of cilantro and toss with radishes, onions, chile, lime juice, and remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a medium bowl. Season radish salsa with salt and pepper.
Slice steak and serve on tortillas topped with radish salsa, queso fresco, and remaining cilantro.
Prepare the grill for indirect cooking over medium heat (350 to 450 degrees). Preheat the skillet on the grill for 3 minutes.
Wrap the tortillas in a foil packet.
To a 12-inch cast-iron skillet add the oil and then the shallot, bell pepper, jalapeÃ±o, garlic, bay leaf, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper, mixing thoroughly. Cook over direct medium heat until the peppers are softened, about 5 minutes, stirring once or twice. Add the whole can of diced tomatoes and its juice, the olives, and capers and cook until the tomatoes are heated through, about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Keep the lid closed as much as possible during grilling.
Using the back of a large spoon, make eight shallow wells in the mixture so the skillet is just visible through the sauce. Crack one egg into each indentation, close the lid, and cook over direct medium heat until the yolks have just started to cloud over and the whites are set as desired, 7 to 10 minutes. During the last 1 to 2 minutes of cooking time, warm the tortillas over direct heat, turning once.
To serve, remove the bay leaf from the sauce. Set two warm tortillas on each plate, spoon some sauce on top and then two eggs. Season with salt and pepper and garnish with cilantro, cheese, and a squeeze of lime.
Toss chicken with salt and pepper. In a large skillet, heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium-high heat; saute chicken until browned, about 2 minutes. Remove from pan.
In same pan, heat remaining oil over medium-high heat; saute rice until lightly browned, 1-2 minutes. Stir in beans, canned tomatoes, seasonings and broth; bring to a boil. Place chicken on top (do not stir into rice). Simmer, covered, until rice is tender and chicken is no longer pink, 20-25 minutes.
Remove from heat; sprinkle with cheese. Let stand, covered, until cheese is melted. Top with tomato and green onions. Yield: 6 servings.
Notes: Any can of beans you have in your pantry will taste great in this recipe. This recipe used pintos and kidney beans, but you can change to your liking or availability.
Bump up the health factor by using brown rice instead of white.
This flavorful recipe will definitely be on your weeknight dinner rotation. The chicken fajita marinade in these popular wraps is mouthwatering. They go together in a snap and always get raves.
In a large resealable plastic bag, combine 2 tablespoons oil, lemon juice and seasonings; add the chicken. Seal and turn to coat; refrigerate for 1-4 hours.
In a large skillet, saute peppers and onions in remaining oil until crisp-tender. Remove and keep warm.
Discard marinade. In the same skillet, cook chicken over medium-high heat for 5-6 minutes or until no longer pink. Return pepper mixture to pan; heat through.
Spoon filling down the center of tortillas; fold in half. Serve with cheese, taco sauce, salsa, guacamole and sour cream. Yield: 6 servings.
Notes: To save on preparation time, use chicken tenders. They are a tad larger than chicken breast strips, so be sure to add enough time to cook them through.
Oregano is used frequently in Latin American cuisine. Mexican oregano has a more citrusy, peppery bite but is similar in flavor to the sweeter Mediterranean oregano. Either works.
In a small bowl, whisk eggs, milk and salt until blended.
Place a 10-inch nonstick skillet coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat. Pour in egg mixture. Mixture should set immediately at edges. As eggs set, push cooked portions toward the center, letting uncooked eggs flow underneath. When eggs are thickened and no liquid egg remains, spoon cheese, peppers, olives and cilantro on one side. Fold omelet in half. Cut in half; slide onto two plates. Top with avocado. Yield: 2 servings.
Cut and discard tops from peppers; remove seeds. In a large bowl, mix beans, cheese, salsa, onion, corn, rice, chili powder and cumin; spoon into peppers. Place in a 5-quart slow cooker coated with cooking spray.
Cook, covered, on low 3-4 hours or until peppers are tender and filling is heated through. If desired, serve with sour cream. Yield: 4 servings.
Leftover chicken gets an awesome makeover in this rich and creamy casserole. This colorful dish is loaded with flavor. It's a nice change of pace from beef enchiladas.
Spread about 2 tablespoons of beans on each tortilla. Combine soup and sour cream; stir in chicken. Spoon 1/3 to 1/2 cup down the center of each tortilla; top with 1 tablespoon cheese.
Roll up and place seam side down in a greased 13x9-inch baking dish. Pour enchilada sauce over top; sprinkle with the onions, olives and remaining cheese.
Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 35 minutes or until heated through. Just before serving, sprinkle lettuce around enchiladas if desired.
Freeze option: Cover and freeze unbaked casserole. To use, partially thaw in refrigerator overnight. Remove from refrigerator 30 minutes before baking. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Bake casserole as directed, increasing time as necessary to heat through and for a thermometer inserted in center to read 165 degrees. Yield: 10 servings.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large nonstick skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add green pepper, onion and garlic; saute until tender. Add next six ingredients; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, until heated through. Add rice; cook 5 minutes longer.
Spoon a rounded 1/2 cup of rice mixture down center of each tortilla. Fold sides over filling and roll up. Place seam side down in a 13x9-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray. Spoon remaining rice mixture along sides of dish. Top tortillas with salsa. Bake, covered, for 25 minutes. Uncover; sprinkle with cheese. Bake until cheese is melted, 2-3 minutes longer. Sprinkle with cilantro before serving. Yield: 8 servings.
The amount of spice in this recipe is just right for those who prefer things on the mild side. Make it once with these measurements, then spice it up a little more if you like it with a little more zip.
In a skillet, brown ground beef; drain. Add tomatoes, onion and spices. Simmer, uncovered, for 20 minutes.
Arrange five tortillas in the bottom of a 13x9-inch baking dish, tearing tortillas as needed. Cover with half of the meat mixture, then half of the cheese. Repeat layers, using remaining tortillas, meat mixture and cheese. Sprinkle with olives.
Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes or until heated through. Let stand a few minutes before serving. Yield: 8 servings.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large skillet, cook beef over medium heat until no longer pink; drain. Stir in beans, chilies, taco seasoning and hot salsa.
In a greased 13x9-inch baking dish, layer a third of the noodles and meat mixture. Sprinkle with 1 cup of cheese. Repeat layers twice.
Combine mild salsa and water; pour over top. Cover and bake 1 hour or until heated through.
Top with sour cream, olives, onions, tomatoes if desired and remaining cheese. Bake, uncovered, 5 minutes. Let stand 10-15 minutes before cutting. Yield: 12 servings.
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
