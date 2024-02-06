America had its own 'Dunkirk' during the Revolutionary War

It was at that point the heroes of the Battle of Long Island began to appear. One group led by Major Mordecai Gist, called the Maryland 400 although there were only around 270 men in their company, became the major rear guard to protect the retreat. They inflicted great casualties on the British and sacrificed themselves almost to a man to protect the bulk of the U.S. troops. In the end only 12 made it back to their battle lines.

General Washington found himself backed up to the East River with General William Howe's British regulars surrounding his beleaguered army. Night fell and the British settled to rest through the night for the final push the next day. In the meantime General Washington had put out a call for every flat-bottomed boat available from across the East River in New Jersey to come to their aid. Hundreds rallied to their plight. To mask the withdrawal, Washington ordered the fires in his camp be kept burning all night so the British would think they were still there.

Washington had about two-thirds of his army across the East River when dawn broke the next morning. Had the British ships surrounding the island been able to see what was happening, they would have sailed in and cut off their escape. But, as often happens at important times, fate stepped in and a heavy fog enveloped the East River. The British could not see the many small boats on the river. Washington made his escape into New Jersey and continued his withdrawal into Pennsylvania. His army was preserved to fight another day.

Four months later, on Christmas Eve, Washington brought his army across the Delaware River and defeated the German mercenaries at Trenton, New Jersey, the first major victory for the embattled U.S. Army.

The evacuation of 19,000 U.S. troops from Long Island does not compare with the several hundred thousand British troops evacuated from Dunkirk 165 years later. However, considering that Washington's troops were the bulk of the U.S. Army at the time, it was a major accomplishment that was of immense importance in the eventual success of the Revolutionary War.

As Walter Cronkite used to say, "What kind of day was it? It was a day like all days, and you were there."